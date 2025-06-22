Players from the India and England teams wore black armbands on Day 3 of the first Test in Leeds. They had also worn them on Day 1 to pay tribute to the lives lost in the Ahmedabad plane crash.

With the first Test between India and England delicately balanced after two thrilling days in Leeds, both teams are eager to put their best efforts forward on the pivotal day to make significant progress in the match. After India amassed 471 runs in their first innings with three players scoring centuries, England responded robustly with Ollie Pope's ninth Test century, bringing England to 209/3 at the close of Day 2.

The third day promises more captivating action as England aims to reduce the overnight deficit of 262, while the visitors will strive to dismiss the English batsmen in an effort to gain a lead. Meanwhile, players were observed wearing black armbands on their arms during the third day of this match.

The teams wore black armbands on the moving day to honor former England fast bowler David 'Syd' Lawrence, who passed away after a battle with motor neurone disease (MND) at the age of 61.

Both teams also held a moment of silence before the overnight duo of Pope and Harry Brook resumed play.

A minute’s silence was impeccably observed before the start of play following the passing of David ‘Syd’ Lawrence MBE.



Both teams will also wear black armbands.



Who was David 'Syd'?

David 'Syd' was a former fast bowler for England and Gloucestershire. He participated in five Test matches for England between 1988 and 1992, claiming 18 wickets. Additionally, he played 185 matches for Gloucestershire, taking 515 wickets.

He was the first British-born Black cricketer to represent England in 1988 and became the first Black president of his county, a position he was appointed to in 2022.

Lawrence's family issued a statement to share the heartbreaking news.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dave Lawrence MBE following his brave battle with Motor Neurone Disease," the statement said.

"'Syd' was an inspirational figure on and off the cricket field and no more so than to his family who were with him when he passed. A proud Gloucestershire man, Syd took on every challenge with everything he could and his final contest with MND was no different. His willingness to encourage and think of others right up to the end was typical of the man he was."

"As President of Gloucestershire County Cricket Club, Syd took on the role with incredible pride and passion and loved every minute of it. Syd's wife Gaynor and son Buster thank everyone for the kindness and support that has been shown to them and the family so far and would ask that they are now given some time and space to grieve in private."

