IND vs ENG: Why are England players and spectators wearing red on Day 2 at Lord's today?

The England men's cricket team, along with Team India and the spectators, are dressed in red at Lord's for the second day of the third Test in the five-match series taking place in London on Friday.

Today, at Lord's Cricket Ground, a sea of red could be seen during the England versus India Test match. Players, coaches, commentators, and many fans wore red, showing unity beyond sports. This yearly event is more than just about clothes; it's for raising funds for a good cause.

It's Red for Ruth Day at Lord's



What is #RedForRuth Day?

This is the seventh #RedForRuth Day, remembering Ruth Strauss, who was married to former England cricket captain Sir Andrew Strauss. Ruth passed away in 2018 from a rare lung cancer at age 46. Sir Andrew created the Ruth Strauss Foundation (RSF) to support families dealing with a parent's terminal illness and to fund research into non-smoking lung cancers.

A community standing together

The #RedForRuth initiative plays a significant role in the English cricket season. On this occasion, the cricket community unites to demonstrate their support. Players don red apparel, and commentators participate as well. Volunteers at the venue distribute Ruth Roses and offer #RedForRuth merchandise for donations. Fans are asked to wear red and give to the cause.

The money raised on #RedForRuth Day is very important for the Foundation's work. Over the years, it has helped many families facing a parent's illness and loss. The foundation also trains healthcare workers to support these families, so they don't have to go through it alone. Every red item and every donation at Lord's supports Ruth's legacy and the fight against cancer, turning a cricket day into a chance to give back.

