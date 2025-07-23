IND vs ENG: Why are Akash Deep, Nitish Kumar Reddy not playing fourth Test against England in Manchester?

The fourth Test between England and India in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 is happening at Old Trafford in Manchester. India has made several changes to its team for this important match.

Team India had some difficulties prior to today's crucial fourth Test match against England in Manchester. They had to make three lineup changes as a result of injuries. Akash Deep, a fast bowler, and all-rounder Nitish Reddy were unable to participate. Shardul Thakur and Sai Sudharsan are joining the team, and Haryana's Anshul Kamboj is making his debut.

Unexpected setbacks force pace overhaul

The changes in the fast-bowling lineup weren't planned. Instead, some last-minute fitness issues made the team change course. Nitish Reddy hurt his knee while at the gym, so he's out. Akash Deep is dealing with a groin problem, so he can't play either.

Because of these problems, the team had to make some tough choices. Shardul Thakur is taking Nitish Reddy's spot because he can do a little bit of everything. Karnal's Anshul Kamboj is getting his first chance to play because of Akash Deep's injury.

Change in batting line-up

India also switched things up with their batting lineup. Karun Nair, who played first three matches is out, and Sai Sudharsan, a promising young talent, is in. The goal is to help strengthen the middle of the batting order, which hasn't been as reliable. Sudharsan has been doing great in domestic cricket and for India A. Adding him to the team is expected to bring some new excitement and consistency to the game. With these changes, India is going into the Test with a different group than they intended. It will be a challenge for the team, as well as a big chance for the new players to shine.

Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

