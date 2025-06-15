The 31-year-old Bumrah is considered by many to be the top bowler in the world right now. He excelled during the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, concluding as the joint-second highest wicket-taker, just behind Pat Cummins.

India's newly appointed Test captain Shubman Gill recently expressed his views on Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the important series against England, which begins on June 20 in Leeds. Gill stated that the team is not inclined to pre-determine which of the five Tests Bumrah will be available for during the upcoming Tendulkar-Anderson trophy. Instead, they intend to evaluate Bumrah's workload after each match and make decisions accordingly.

Prior to the team's departure for England, chief selector Ajit Agarkar disclosed that one of the factors for selecting Gill as captain over the currently in-form Bumrah was concerns regarding Bumrah's fitness, which could hinder his ability to play all five Tests. India has included Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, and Arshdeep Singh in the squad, but none of them possess the same experience as Bumrah, making his rotation a crucial element.

"Depending on how we go about matches, you know, there might be rain in one of the matches," Gill told Sky Sports' Dinesh Karthik in an interview.

"So I think it's more based on match to match, and see how much workload there has been on him. And that’s what you’re trying to look at. You see how much workload he has had in this match. We don't want to have a predetermined set: 'Okay, these are the matches that he would want to play.' Because there are, there are so many factors that can go or not go in your favour, that can determine whether he is going to play the next match or not," he added.

It is important to mention that Bumrah sustained a back injury during the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney as part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Should he miss any matches in England, the task of leading the bowling attack will fall to Siraj, who is next in line.

Gill also emphasized the strong relationship he has with Bumrah, who plays under his captaincy at the Gujarat Titans, which he believes will be advantageous in his new position.

"With Siraj, we made our test debut together. We almost made our one-day debut together. He made one match prior to mine, and we played so many matches of India together. So, having that bond with him and knowing what he’s capable of, and like I said, keeping a secure environment and making the player feel secure in his abilities and his capabilities, I feel, is one of the most important things that a leader has to do. And having these kinds of relationships, I think, helps a lot," he added.

