IND vs ENG weather: Adelaide sees rain pour all night, will it impact India-England match?

Adelaide City saw a heavy downpour of rain on the eve of India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal. Here's what the weather reports say for Thursday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 08:56 AM IST

Source: Twitter

The semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022 between India and England in Adelaide was the talk of the town on the internet on November 10 as the two sides geared up to lock horns in order to set up a date with Pakistan on November 13. 

However, the city of Adelaide was on the receiving end of heavy downpours on the eve of the semifinal match. Several Twitter users posted videos and updates of rain lashing down on the city on the night before the all-important clash. 

Although fans need not worry, as the match is still likely to go ahead, because there are very less chances of rain according to several weather reports for Thursday, and the match between India and England will go ahead. 

More to follow..

