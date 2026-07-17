IND vs ENG: Washington Sundar ruled out of Lord's ODI; Kuldeep Yadav likely to replace

India have suffered a setback ahead of the third and final ODI at Lord's, with Washington Sundar ruled out. His absence is expected to pave the way for Kuldeep Yadav's return as the visitors look to finish the series on a high with a crucial selection change.

India’s all-rounder Washington Sundar is out of the final ODI against England at Lord’s on Sunday. ESPNcricinfo reported that Sundar injured his hamstring during the second ODI at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday. His time at the crease was short—just five balls. After getting some treatment on the field, he fell to Saqib Mahmood, managing little movement as India hoped he could support Shreyas Iyer after Virat Kohli had just departed.

It was clear Sangar couldn’t run freely, and Mahmood sensed it. The short ball just brushed Sundar’s glove on its way to Jos Buttler behind the stumps. With Sundar sidelined, Kuldeep Yadav is likely to play his first match of the series—a move many cricket analysts think will suit India well in these conditions.

Sundar played a key role in helping India clinch the first ODI at Edgbaston. His unbeaten 52 off 63 balls (including four boundaries and a six) steadied the chase, especially after Shubman Gill left injured on 80 in the 26th over. Sundar joined Iyer at the crease, but Iyer got run out in the next over, and KL Rahul fell soon after to Josh Tongue. At 160 for 4, India looked in real trouble. But Sundar, along with Axar Patel, kept their cool. They both hit unbeaten fifties and guided India to a comfortable win in the 46th over.

This isn’t the first injury setback for India during the tour. Harshit Rana withdrew from the ODIs after injuring his hamstring in the T20I series. Shivam Dube wasn’t named originally but joined to replace the injured Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Now, India heads into the Lord’s decider, starting at 3:30 pm IST, needing a result. They’ve lost seven of their nine matches on this UK tour—including two T20Is to Ireland and four more to England, with one match rained out. With the ODI series tied 1-1 after England’s four-wicket win in Cardiff, there’s a lot riding on this final match.

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