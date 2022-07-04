IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli punches the air, watch his wild celebration after Alex Lees' dismissal

Virat Kohli punches the air, celebrates wildly after Alex Lees departs

Virat Kohl's on-field aggression and passion are second to none. Despite all the illustrious achievements of his career, despite everything that he's seen over the years, the 33-year-old still celebrates wickets like a younger version of him would.

The former Indian skipper was absolutely pumped up after Alex Lees was runout in England's second innings. Earlier, the pair were spotted having a heated discussion as tea break was taken on Day 4.

Shortly after the break, there was a mix-up in the middle and Lees was runout, after which Kohli's aggressive celebration caught the eyes of everyone.

Talking about the match, England's openers Zak Crawley and Alex Lees completely nullified the Indian bowling attack during the second session on Day 4, with the pair adding a 107-run stand for the first wicket.

However, once Bumrah was able to get rid of Crawley, it sort of opened the floodgates. Tea was taken shortly after and then Lees departed courtesy of the mixup. But before that, Ollie Pope was also dismissed run out, with the Three Lions facing an uphill task of winning the contest with three wickets down.

At the time of writing, the hosts had scored 141/3, as they needed 237 runs to nullify India's lead and win the Test.