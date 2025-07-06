IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli hails Shubman Gill's 'fearless' India for Edgbaston history, Mohammed Siraj-Akash Deep earn special praise

This comprehensive victory, India's largest by runs against England since 1986, showcases a new era of aggressive and confident Test cricket under Shubman Gill. With the series now finely poised at 1-1, the cricketing fraternity eagerly anticipates the next chapter at Lord's.

In a historic triumph that sent ripples through the cricketing world, Shubman Gill-led India delivered a resounding 336-run defeat to England at Edgbaston, levelling the five-match series 1-1. This momentous victory not only marked India's first Test win at the venue in a staggering 58 years but also drew high praise from none other than former captain Virat Kohli, who lauded the team's "fearless" approach.

Breaking his social media silence on Indian cricket since his Test retirement, Kohli took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his elation. "Great victory for India at Edgbaston. Fearless and kept pushing England to the wall. Brilliantly led by Shubhman with the bat and in the field and impactful performances from everyone," he tweeted.

Kohli then singled out two key architects of the win for special recognition: "Special mention to Siraj and Akash for the way they bowled on this pitch."

Great victory for India at Edgbaston. Fearless and kept pushing England to the wall. Brilliantly led by Shubhman with the bat and in the field and impactful performances from everyone. Special mention to Siraj and Akash for the way they bowled on this pitch. @ShubmanGill… — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 6, 2025

The former captain's commendation underscored the collective brilliance that allowed Shubman Gill, in just his second Test as captain, to etch his name into the record books. Gill's batting masterclass saw him amass an astounding 269 in the first innings – the highest score by an Indian captain in Tests – followed by a rapid 161 in the second, contributing a staggering 430 runs in the match. His monumental effort was pivotal in setting England an insurmountable target.

The bowlers, as highlighted by Kohli, played their part with exceptional skill and grit. Mohammed Siraj, after his six-wicket haul in the first innings, continued to trouble the English batsmen and showcased his athleticism with a stunning one-handed catch. However, it was the raw pace and precision of Akash Deep that truly dismantled the English order. Playing in place of a rested Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep registered a sensational 10-wicket haul for the match (4 in the first, 6 in the second), providing crucial breakthroughs whenever England threatened a comeback.

