Team India is preparing for the first ODI against England, with everyone eagerly watching talismanic Virat Kohli, who is on the verge of breaking yet another monumental record set by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Virat Kohli is on the verge of a major achievement in One Day Internationals (ODIs) as he prepares for India's three-match series against England. The 36-year-old batsman has the potential to become the fastest player to reach 14,000 runs in ODIs. This record was formerly held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who set it in February 2006 during his 350th ODI innings against Pakistan in Peshawar, scoring 100 runs despite the team's defeat.

Kohli has scored 13,906 runs in 283 ODI innings, with an outstanding average of 58.18 and strike rate of 93.54. Throughout his ODI career, he has scored 50 hundreds and 72 half-centuries. Despite a recent drop in form, Kohli remains a key player in the cricket world.

Kohli is only 12 runs shy of surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most runs by an Indian against England in all formats.

Tendulkar has amassed 3,990 runs in 90 international innings against England. In contrast, Kohli has tallied 3,979 runs in 107 matches against the same opponent across all formats.

Virat Kohli is not just pursuing Sachin Tendulkar's record for the sake of it; he is also on track to break another of the Master Blaster's landmarks. Currently, Kohli has eight hundreds and 23 half-centuries against England in international cricket. If he achieves another century, he will break Tendulkar's record of the most fifty-plus scores by an Indian against England. Furthermore, a single half-century in this series would make Kohli the player with the most fifties against England, solidifying his place in cricket history.

In his last ODI series against Sri Lanka, he scored 58 runs in three games, averaging 19.33. The upcoming matches against England offer Kohli a chance to regain his top form. The series is set to begin on Thursday, February 6, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, followed by games at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 9 and 12, respectively.

As Kohli aims to reach the 14,000-run milestone in ODIs, all eyes will be on him to produce exceptional performances and guide India to victory.

