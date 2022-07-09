IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli does 'Bhangra' in front of crowd to cheer them, watch video

Virat Kohli dances to entertain fans in Edgbaston during IND vs ENG 2nd T20I

Despite having failed to score big in the second T20I versus England at Edgbaston on Saturday, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli appeared to be in good spirits as he was spotted entertaining the crowd with his dance moves.

Kohli did 'Bhangra' in front of a section of India fans while he was stationed near the ropes, and he also celebrated a wicket by signalling towards the fans.

The crowd was also thrilled to see Kohli and his dance moves. A video of Virat Kohli dancing near the boundary ropes while fielding has surfaced on the internet.

Watch:

Must watch video of #ViratKohli from #INDvENG 2nd T20,



You can love kohli,

You can hate Kohli,

But wen he's on the ground, you just can't ignore king Kohli..#ViratKohli#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/yQzxbeAgJL — SAURABH SAGAR (@SAURABHSAGR) July 9, 2022

Kohli meanwhile endured another difficult outing with the bat on Saturday as he could score just 1 run before being dismissed by debutant Richard Gleeson.

The 33-year-old could only score 1 run after which he tried to pull a short-length delivery from Gleeson but got his timing all wrong as the ball went high up in the air.

David Malan ran backwards and completed a diving catch to cut-short Kohli's inning, and the Delhi-born batsman came in for some heavy criticism from Indian fans.