Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli does 'Bhangra' in front of crowd to cheer them, watch video

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli was dismissed for just 1 run against England at Edgbaston, but despite this, he was entertaining fans with his dance

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 10:19 PM IST

IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli does 'Bhangra' in front of crowd to cheer them, watch video
Virat Kohli dances to entertain fans in Edgbaston during IND vs ENG 2nd T20I

Despite having failed to score big in the second T20I versus England at Edgbaston on Saturday, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli appeared to be in good spirits as he was spotted entertaining the crowd with his dance moves. 

Kohli did 'Bhangra' in front of a section of India fans while he was stationed near the ropes, and he also celebrated a wicket by signalling towards the fans. 

The crowd was also thrilled to see Kohli and his dance moves. A video of Virat Kohli dancing near the boundary ropes while fielding has surfaced on the internet. 

READ| 'Takkar mar du kya': Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma's hilarious chat caught in stump mic

Watch:

Kohli meanwhile endured another difficult outing with the bat on Saturday as he could score just 1 run before being dismissed by debutant Richard Gleeson. 

The 33-year-old could only score 1 run after which he tried to pull a short-length delivery from Gleeson but got his timing all wrong as the ball went high up in the air. 

David Malan ran backwards and completed a diving catch to cut-short Kohli's inning, and the Delhi-born batsman came in for some heavy criticism from Indian fans. 

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.