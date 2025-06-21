In his debut Test match as the Indian captain, Gill excelled with an impressive score of 127 not out, which featured 16 fours and a six to this point. He will commence Day 2 for India alongside vice-captain Rishabh Pant, who ended the previous day unbeaten on 65.

Shubman Gill's debut as Test captain couldn't have begun more auspiciously, yet it may conclude in an unusual manner. The 25-year-old not only demonstrated leadership with composure at Headingley on the first day of the Test against England but also made history by becoming the fifth Indian to score a century in his first match as captain.

Gill's unbeaten score of 127 was a display of grace and control, achieved off 175 balls and including 14 fours and a six. This marked his sixth Test century and his first outside of Asia, a notable achievement for a player who has been identified as a key figure in India's future red-ball batting lineup. His previous best score overseas was a memorable 91 at the Gabba in 2021, which contributed to India's historic series victory. On Friday, his partnership with fellow centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal (101) set the stage for India's strong position at 359/3 at the end of the day.

However, despite the accolades for Gill's calm demeanor and smooth batting, an unforeseen technicality could overshadow his captaincy debut.

According to the ICC's Clothing and Equipment Regulations, Gill might be violating Clause 19.45 for wearing black socks, a color that is explicitly prohibited in Test matches.

The regulation, revised in May 2023, specifies that players are only permitted to wear socks that are "white, cream, or light grey" in the longest format of the game. Any infraction, if considered intentional, is categorized as a Level 1 offense. In such a scenario, Gill could face a fine ranging from 10 to 20 percent of his match fees.

Nevertheless, the match referee possesses discretionary authority. If Gill's choice of socks is attributed to unforeseen circumstances, such as wet or damaged gear, the issue may be dismissed as an accidental oversight.

Regardless of the final decision, the first day undoubtedly belonged to Gill. His presence at the crease was commanding, and he exuded class from the outset, steering India's dominance on Day 1.

