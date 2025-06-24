England opener Ben Duckett smashed a 149-run knock in the second innings of the Headingley Test against India, helping his side clinch the game by 5 wickets. With this ton, he also scripted his name in history books as he becomes...

England's star opener Ben Duckett, in the second innings of the Headingley Test, scored 149 runs against India. This knock helped the home side clinch the game convincingly against the touring nation by 5 wickets. With this knock, Duckett also became only the second batter after former skipper Alastair Cook in 30 years to score twin 50+ scores in a Headingley Test.

In the first innings of the game, Duckett maintained a healthy scoring rate and scored a composed 62 off 94 balls, including 9 boundaries, before Jasprit Bumrah dismissed him. The young southpaw continued the same momentum in the 2nd innings as well and when he moved in the 90s, he attempted to bring up his century in style by pulling the ball away and straight to Yashasvi Jaiswal, which he dropped.

He made the most of the opportunity and became the first English opener since 2010 to score a century in the 4th innings of a Test after Alastair Cook's unbeaten 109 against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

IND vs ENG Headingley Test

England won the 1st Test of the 5-match series by five wickets. Despite Team India's nearly 500 runs on board in the first innings, the home side was not decimated and bounced back with the help blistering century from Ollie Pope and a 99-run knock from local boy Harry Brook.

In the second innings, India posted 364 runs on board, courtesy of centuries from Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. However, this wasn't enough for them as they lost the game by 5 wickets in the end.