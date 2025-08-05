Rishabh Pant shares emotional message after India's historic win against England series, says 'a tour that asked...'

Mohammed Siraj's outstanding performance with the ball, securing an important five-wicket haul, dismantled England's batting lineup on the final day. Know what Rishabh Pant said on India's win over England.

After India's thrilling six-run victory over England in the final Test at The Oval, which resulted in a 2-2 series draw, Rishabh Pant expressed his sentiments on social media. The wicketkeeper-batter, who played a crucial role throughout the tour, highlighted the team's unwavering determination and cohesion amidst numerous obstacles.

Rishabh Pant on IND vs ENG Test series

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Rishabh Pant wrote, "A tour that asked a lot and gave even more in return. Proud of how this team stood up, adapted and kept fighting. Representing the country means everything to us, it takes everything out of you but we take pride in that. Big thanks to our incredible support staff and the fans who stood by us throughout. This team is hungry, united and here to take Indian cricket forward."

The final match was a closely contested affair, with India narrowly defeating England by six runs in a high-stakes conclusion. Mohammed Siraj's outstanding performance with the ball, securing an important five-wicket haul, dismantled England's batting lineup on the final day. His display of skill and intensity shifted the momentum in India's favor, especially after England had appeared well-positioned to achieve their target.

Pant's social media post reflected the collective feelings of a team that had navigated a challenging tour, facing both physical and emotional strains. The series was marked by injuries, inconsistent performances, and high-pressure situations, yet the Indian team demonstrated resilience and determination throughout.

With the series concluding in a draw, India can celebrate their comeback after facing setbacks and considerable criticism. The victory at The Oval, secured by Siraj's exceptional performance, provided a satisfying conclusion to a highly competitive series.

IND vs ENG Test series

Mohammed Siraj sealed the victory as India narrowly defeated England by 6 runs on the final day of the fifth Test at The Oval. With the series at stake and England needing few runs to win, Siraj delivered a stellar performance to claim the final wicket of Gus Atkinson, securing a dramatic win and helping India level the five-match series at 2-2.

Siraj, who shone with the ball throughout England’s second innings, delivered a near-flawless delivery that outwitted Atkinson, leading to the stumps being shattered. The subsequent celebration was equally enthusiastic as Siraj celebrated with his signature ‘Siu’ move, popularized by Cristiano Ronaldo, while the Indian team rejoiced.

India's victory followed their first innings dismissal for 224, necessitating a comeback through a spirited bowling display. England seemed close to winning at several points, but India's persistent pace attack, spearheaded by Siraj and supported by Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep, maintained relentless pressure.

Siraj’s passion, accuracy, and match-winning performance garnered acclaim from teammates, experts, and fans. His animated celebration provided the perfect conclusion to a thrilling match and underscored his rising status as one of India’s most reliable pacers across all formats.