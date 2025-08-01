IND vs ENG: Tempers flare as Joe Root, Prasidh Krishna exchange words in Test series decider - Watch

Twitter
Krishna, known for his height and bounce, bowled a quick ball that Root defended. After that, Krishna seemed to try to get under Root's skin with some words.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 07:44 PM IST

    On the second day of the fifth Test between England and India at The Oval, Joe Root and Prasidh Krishna had a heated moment, ratcheting up the tension. Cameras caught Root looking annoyed after Krishna seemed to try to provoke him. The incident happened during a tense period. India's bowlers were working hard to break through England's batting lineup. Krishna, known for his height and bounce, bowled a quick ball that Root defended. After that, Krishna seemed to try to get under Root's skin with some words.

    Watch the video here:

    The exact words aren't clear from the video, but Root's reaction showed he wasn't happy. He seemed to say something back, turning to Krishna with a serious look, making it clear he didn't like Krishna's behavior. Root has been in situations like this before, having experienced sledging during his career. Krishna has also been involved in verbal exchanges in Test cricket, like with Harry Brook in an earlier match, where his words didn't work out as he planned.

    The exchange sparked talk among commentators and fans, showing the rivalry of the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy. With India needing a win to tie the series, every moment, including these interactions, matters more. The incident reminded everyone that even though Test cricket is often seen as respectful, emotions can be strong when playing for national pride. Fans are interested to see if this continues into the second day and beyond, as both teams compete at The Oval.

