Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs ENG team news: India Playing XI unchanged but England make two changes, check lineups

There was a decision in the Indian camp between Rishabh Pant and veteran wicket keeper Dinesh Karthik.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 01:27 PM IST

IND vs ENG team news: India Playing XI unchanged but England make two changes, check lineups
File Photo

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 latest news: India and England are locking horns in a mega semi-final clash at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The winner of the match will face off against Pakistan in the final on Sunday in a bid to lift the trophy. India put out an unchanged Playing XI from their last Super 12 match against Zimbabwe. On the other hand, England have been forced to make two changes with star batsman Dawid Malan and leading pacer Mark Wood unavailable for the clash.

There was a decision in the Indian camp between Rishabh Pant and veteran wicket keeper Dinesh Karthik. While Karthik had started the first four games for India, he was unfit in the fifth and Pant came in to replace him. Pant will now retain his spot against England. There was also speculation whether India would try leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal instead of Axar Patel, who has had a disappointing run in the T20 World Cup so far. However, India have backed the left-hand spinner from Gujarat for the semi-final.

For England, the team was hit by two major setbacks ahead of India semi-final. First they lost Dawid Malan in their last Super 12 match against Sri Lanka when the star batsman picked up a groin injury. The second blow came with tearing fast bowler Mark Wood, who complained of stiffness during practice ahead of the semi-final and was eventually left out of the playing XI. Malan was replaced by Phil Salt, England's only spare batsman in the T20 World Cup squad. England's leading wicket taker in T20Is, Chris Jordan took Wood's place in the Playing XI. 

India (Playing XI)

KL Rahul
Rohit Sharma(c)
Virat Kohli
Suryakumar Yadav
Hardik Pandya
Rishabh Pant(w)
Axar Patel
Ravichandran Ashwin
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Mohammed Shami
Arshdeep Singh

England (Playing XI)

Jos Buttler(w/c)
Alex Hales
Philip Salt
Ben Stokes
Harry Brook
Liam Livingstone
Moeen Ali
Sam Curran
Chris Jordan
Chris Woakes
Adil Rashid

Follow live updates from the match here: LIVE | IND vs ENG T20 World Cup latest updates: Adelaide turns BLUE as fans flock to venue; check, team news, weather

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Excellent benefits of sugarcane juice for good health
Photos that prove Shweta Tiwari is ageing in reverse
Ayodhya decked up for Diwali celebrations, here's how city is planning to celebrate festival of lights
Ananya Panday birthday: 6 times the Liger actress burned the internet with her sexy looks
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know about the new cruiser motorcycle
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Nothing matters when we are together': IAS Athar Aamir's wife Dr Mehreen shares new pictures with husband
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.