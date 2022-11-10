IND vs ENG team news: India Playing XI unchanged but England make two changes, check lineups

File Photo

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 latest news: India and England are locking horns in a mega semi-final clash at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The winner of the match will face off against Pakistan in the final on Sunday in a bid to lift the trophy. India put out an unchanged Playing XI from their last Super 12 match against Zimbabwe. On the other hand, England have been forced to make two changes with star batsman Dawid Malan and leading pacer Mark Wood unavailable for the clash.

There was a decision in the Indian camp between Rishabh Pant and veteran wicket keeper Dinesh Karthik. While Karthik had started the first four games for India, he was unfit in the fifth and Pant came in to replace him. Pant will now retain his spot against England. There was also speculation whether India would try leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal instead of Axar Patel, who has had a disappointing run in the T20 World Cup so far. However, India have backed the left-hand spinner from Gujarat for the semi-final.

For England, the team was hit by two major setbacks ahead of India semi-final. First they lost Dawid Malan in their last Super 12 match against Sri Lanka when the star batsman picked up a groin injury. The second blow came with tearing fast bowler Mark Wood, who complained of stiffness during practice ahead of the semi-final and was eventually left out of the playing XI. Malan was replaced by Phil Salt, England's only spare batsman in the T20 World Cup squad. England's leading wicket taker in T20Is, Chris Jordan took Wood's place in the Playing XI.

India (Playing XI)

KL Rahul

Rohit Sharma(c)

Virat Kohli

Suryakumar Yadav

Hardik Pandya

Rishabh Pant(w)

Axar Patel

Ravichandran Ashwin

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Mohammed Shami

Arshdeep Singh

England (Playing XI)

Jos Buttler(w/c)

Alex Hales

Philip Salt

Ben Stokes

Harry Brook

Liam Livingstone

Moeen Ali

Sam Curran

Chris Jordan

Chris Woakes

Adil Rashid

Follow live updates from the match here: LIVE | IND vs ENG T20 World Cup latest updates: Adelaide turns BLUE as fans flock to venue; check, team news, weather