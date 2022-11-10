IND vs ENG team news: India escape injury scare; THIS player may get first T20 World Cup chance

Indian men's cricket team at the T20 World Cup | Photo: IANS

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 latest news: The India camp have been relatively fortunate at the T20 World Cup and have a fully fit squad at their disposal for the England semi-final, barring doubts around veteran wicket keeper Dinesh Karthik. Rishabh Pant is likely to retain his spot being the wickets after he replaced Karthik versus Zimbabwe in India’s last Super 12 match.

India escaped a couple of injury scares to important players in the run up to the semi-finals. Both skipper Sharma and star batsman Kohli sustained blows during the practice sessions ahead of the England match in Adelaide. Rohit Sharma was hit on the right forearm during a throwdown practice session and had to take a break and ice his wound. However, he confirmed it was only a bruise and that the captain was fit to lead the team in the semis.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli took a body blow from squad member Harshal Patel in the nets. Kohli had to be treated by the medical staff but the injury scare did not last long as he returned to practice.

India team news vs England

India have had an impressive run in the tournament so far, winning every fixture except the loss to South Africa in the Super 12 stage. The batting line up has been firing on almost all cylinders and will remain unchanged. Three of the top 4 - KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav - are in fine form. The only concern form-wise at the top is skipper Rohit Sharma who has just 89 runs from five matches despite a fifty against Netherlands.

At number 5, India have hard-hitting all-rounder Hardik Pandya who is also one of the best finishers in the world currently. Adding to the batting power will be the only left-handed batsman in the lineup in Rishabh Pant. An impressive performance is due for Pant after he got out cheaply in his first T20 World Cup outing.

The bowling attack has performed admirably for India with seamer Arshdeep Singh the rising star for India and the team’s leading wicket taker at the T20 World Cup with 10 scalps. His opening bowling partner and veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been at his economical best and has also picked up 4 wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement Mohammad Shami has been a regular wicket taker in the middle overs and has 6 wickets to his name. Pandya is the fourth bowler and the medium-pacer has had a good world cup with the ball picking 8 wickets as the second leading wicket taker for the Men in Blue.

The spin department is the only cause for concern here for India. Veteran Ravichandran Ashwin has been among the wickets with 6 scalps but has been expensive at times. However, he is likely to retain his spot in what could be his last major ICC semi-final.

The big question mark has been on the performance of his spin partner Axar Patel who has been expensive and is bowling with an economy rate about 9 runs an over. Axar’s spot could go to leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the England semi-final. Chahal has been a regular for India in recent times but has had to wait for his opportunity at the sidelines. He would be relishing the chance to contribute to India’s success and etch his name in the history books.

How India is likely to line up:

KL Rahul

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Suryakumar Yadav

Hardik Pandya

Rishabh Pant

Ravichandran Ashwin

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Yuzvendra Chahal (in place of Axar Patel)

Mohammad Shami

Arshdeep Singh

