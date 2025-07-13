IND vs ENG: Team India need to bowl out England at what score to secure win at Lord's?

After both teams finished at the same score in the first innings, England managed to post two runs on board before Day 3 Stumps. Check out at how many runs should Team India bowl out England to secure a comfortable win at the Lord's

Shubman Gill-led Team India is amongst the favourites in the ongoing Lord's Test with England as they are heading for a potential big chase in the fourth innings. However, Lord's, also known as the Home of Cricket, has seen only a handful of successful fourth innings chases, with India having achieved it just once, and that too in 1986. The highest successful chase at the venue came in 1984 when the West Indies gunned down 342 against England.

At what score should Team India bowl out England to secure win at Lord's?

Chasing a 250-plus target at Lord's has been a rarity, with it happening just four times in the history of Test cricket, with England achieving it two times. The latest one came recently when South Africa chased down a 282-run target, defeating Australia for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 title. Aiden Markram played a blistering innings of 136 in the final innings of the game.

Another recent game saw a 250-plus run chase came in 2022 when England successfully hunted down 277 against New Zealand. It was England's star all-rounder Joe Root, who guided his team with a masterclass innings of an unbeaten 115.

Since chasing a 250-plus run chase at this venue is a rarity, it would be crucial for Indian bowlers to bowl the home team out as early as possible and now let them post a big target for the fourth innings.

Meanwhile, India finished Day 3 with 387, the exact total that England posted in 1st innings. After Shubman Gill's fiery exchange with English opener Zak Crawley, the home team managed to put two runs on board before Stumps.