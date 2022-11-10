IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semi-final, match preview: Key players to watch out for

File Photo

India will face England at the Adelaide Oval in a clash of titans between the world's two top-ranked T20 teams. Dawid Malan, England's number three, is doubtful for the semi-finals after injuring his groin and failing to bat against Sri Lanka. Phil Salt, who has yet to play in the tournament, hammered a match-winning 88 not out off 41 balls against Pakistan in Lahore just over a month ago, might replace him.

India made a strong impact during the Super 12s, winning four of their five matches and finishing first in Group 2. The loss to South Africa was the only hiccup in an otherwise solid group stage performance.

On the other hand, England recovered admirably after losing to Ireland in the Super 12s. When the match against Australia was washed out, qualifying for the semi-finals looked impossible, but Jos Buttler's players delivered great performances against New Zealand and Sri Lanka to make it into the final four.

India vs England - Key players to watch out for

Virat Kohli

England must contend with a resurgent Virat Kohli, the tournament's leading scorer. Kohli, who turned 34 on Saturday, has accumulated 246 runs in five innings, including three match-winning unbeaten half-centuries, for a tournament average of 123.

Suryakumar Yadav

Yadav, the new T20 number one batsman, is close behind with 225 runs at an average of 75, thanks to his array of fireworks such as sweeps and scoop shots that keep bowlers guessing.

Yadav blasted an unbeaten 61 off 25 balls at the MCG against Zimbabwe as India topped Group 2 after winning four of their five matches.

Arshdeep Singh

After star pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah was unable to fly to Australia due to injury, India's bowling unit has stepped up. Arshdeep Singh, a 23-year-old left-arm quick bowler, has taken 10 wickets, the same as Sam Curran, and has created a potent seam attack with the seasoned Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami.

Ben Stokes

England test captain Ben Stokes has struggled to make an impact in the shorter format, but a superb unbeaten 42 from 36 balls in Saturday's triumph over Sri Lanka ended a poor run of 16 runs in three innings at the tournament.

Jos Buttler

Buttler and Alex Hales have both scored half-centuries to help England get off to a fast start, amassing an 81-run opening stand in 10 overs against a New Zealand attack led by Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

Sam Curran

Sam Curran has been outstanding with the ball for England, who won the T20 crown in 2010. Curran has the best figures of any bowler so far with his five wickets for 10 runs against Afghanistan.

READ | IND vs ENG team news: India escape injury scare; THIS player may get first T20 World Cup chance