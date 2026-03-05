FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson equals Virat Kohli’s massive record with Wankhede masterclass 10 years later

Sanju Samson delivered a stunning knock at Wankhede Stadium to equal a remarkable record previously set by Virat Kohli a decade ago. Samson’s brilliant innings helped him join the Indian legend in the record books, recreating a memorable Wankhede masterclass ten years later.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 05, 2026, 08:34 PM IST

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson equals Virat Kohli’s massive record with Wankhede masterclass 10 years later
Sanju Samson once again captured attention with his fierce hitting during the IND VS ENG T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final on Thursday. The Indian opener delivered an impressive 89 runs off just 42 balls at the Wankhede Stadium, putting the Men in Blue in a commanding position. Samson's score of 89 now ties him for the highest by an Indian in a T20 World Cup semi-final, equaling Virat Kohli's performance against the West Indies in 2016.

Samson maintained the momentum, launching a fierce assault against England in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final. Even after losing his partner Abhishek Sharma early on, Samson stuck to his aggressive approach, going all out against the Harry Brook-led team.

He also benefited from a stroke of luck when Brook dropped a straightforward catch while he was on 16. The England captain fumbled the catch in mid-on, allowing Samson to continue his onslaught, ultimately scoring 89 runs off 42 balls. He laid the groundwork for the middle-order batsmen to follow suit, as the hosts aimed to post around 250 runs in their first innings.

Additionally, Samson received excellent support from his teammates, with Ishan Kishan and Shivam Dube playing crucial supporting roles. Kishan contributed 39 runs off 18 balls, while Dube aimed to finish strong. India was at 160/3 when Samson left the field, creating an ideal opportunity for Suryakumar Yadav to step in and assert his dominance.

For years, Samson faced criticism for his inconsistency and limited chances at the international level. However, his fearless batting and poise under pressure in this pivotal match have transformed him into one of India's standout heroes in the tournament.

