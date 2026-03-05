IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: India hold nerve in 7-run thriller; Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya power India to Ahmedabad final

Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya starred as India held their nerve in a thrilling seven-run win over England to book a place in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad. Samson’s explosive knock and Hardik’s all-round brilliance helped India edge a tense semi-final contest.

In a pulsating semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium, India edged past England by seven runs in a match that will be remembered for its sheer drama and high-octane cricket. The atmosphere was electric from the outset, with both teams displaying remarkable skill and resilience, but it was India who emerged victorious to book their place in the final in Ahmedabad.

India’s innings set the tone for the evening. England captain Harry Brook elected to field first, backing his side to chase, but it was a decision that quickly backfired. Sanju Samson, in sublime form throughout the tournament, produced a breathtaking exhibition of batting, smashing 89 off just 42 deliveries, including seven sixes and eight fours. He was given an early reprieve when Brook dropped him, and he made England pay, racing to a rapid half-century and building a decisive 97-run partnership with Ishan Kishan, who contributed a valuable 39. Shivam Dube added impetus with a blistering 43 from 25 balls, while Hardik Pandya’s late cameo of 27 from 12 ensured India posted a formidable 253/7—the highest total ever recorded in a T20 World Cup knockout fixture.

England’s response was spirited. Despite losing Phil Salt early to Hardik Pandya and then Brook to Jasprit Bumrah, they fought back admirably. The standout was 22-year-old Jacob Bethell, who rose to the occasion with a magnificent century, reaching three figures in just 45 balls to keep England in contention. With three overs left, England required 45 runs and hope was still alive. Bumrah delivered a masterful 18th over, conceding only six runs, before Pandya struck a crucial blow by dismissing Sam Curran in the penultimate over. That left England needing 30 off the final six balls.

Shivam Dube was entrusted with the last over. Jofra Archer threatened with two towering sixes, but India kept their composure in the field. Axar Patel pulled off an extraordinary catch on the boundary, and Hardik Pandya’s sharp run out of Bethell for 105 effectively sealed the contest. England finished on 246/7, falling just short in a thrilling chase.

With this win, India advances to the final, where they will face New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, aiming to secure consecutive T20 World Cup titles. If the semi-final was any indication, a spectacular finale awaits.

