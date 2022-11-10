India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final: Adelaide weather update, chance of rain in IND vs ENG match

Image Source: Twitter

India will face England at the Adelaide Oval in a clash of titans between the world's two top-ranked T20 teams. Dawid Malan, England's number three, is doubtful for the semi-finals after injuring his groin and failing to bat against Sri Lanka. Phil Salt, who has yet to play in the tournament, hammered a match-winning 88 not out off 41 balls against Pakistan in Lahore just over a month ago, might replace him.

India made a strong impact during the Super 12s, winning four of their five matches and finishing first in Group 2. The loss to South Africa was the only hiccup in an otherwise solid group stage performance.

On the other hand, England recovered admirably after losing to Ireland in the Super 12s. When the match against Australia was washed out, qualifying for the semi-finals looked impossible, but Jos Buttler's players delivered great performances against New Zealand and Sri Lanka to make it into the final four.

However, while India's matches were mainly unaffected by rain, England's highly anticipated match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was among the several that were washed out at the venue.

Will rain affect the India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final?

Adelaide has been drenched all night, and the city is today shrouded in cloud. The overnight rain has made the weather pleasant, and the temperature is forecast to fall into the 20s. The weather in Adelaide, on the other hand, is unlikely to be a hindrance to the semifinal.

"Partly cloudy. Medium (40 percent) chance of showers in the morning. The chance of a thunderstorm in the early morning. Winds northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h turning southwesterly 15 to 25 km/h in the late afternoon," says the Australia's Bureau of Meteorology on its website.

However, if it rains there is a reserve day for the match. If it is assessed that a five-overs-a-side game cannot be played, the reserve day will be invoked. If the reserve day is likewise canceled, the team ranked at the top in the points table will advance to the final. In this case, India finished top in Group 2, while England finished second in Group 1.

India escaped a couple of injury scares to important players in the run up to the semi-finals. Both skipper Sharma and star batsman Kohli sustained blows during the practice sessions ahead of the England match in Adelaide. Rohit Sharma was hit on the right forearm during a throwdown practice session and had to take a break and ice his wound. However, he confirmed it was only a bruise and that the captain was fit to lead the team in the semis.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli took a body blow from squad member Harshal Patel in the nets. Kohli had to be treated by the medical staff but the injury scare did not last long as he returned to practice.

Probable XIs:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

READ| IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semi-final, match preview: Key players to watch out for