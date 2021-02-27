IND vs ENG: Speedster Jasprit Bumrah released from India's squad ahead of 4th Test - Details here

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been released from India's squad ahead of the fourth and final Test of the series against England. Bumrah, who featured in the first and the third Test of the series made a request to the BCCI for the same, after which his request accepted by the board.

A BCCI release said, "Jasprit Bumrah made a request to BCCI to be released from India’s squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons. Accordingly, the fast bowler has been released and he will not be available for selection for the fourth Test."

"There will be no addition to India’s squad for the final Test," the release added.

Bumrah bowled a total of six overs in the recently concluded day-night Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and didn't take any wickets. On a spinner-friendly wicket, 28 out of 30 wickets were taken by the spinners and for only the second time in the history of Test cricket, not a single over was bowled by a pacer in the second innings of both teams.

India’s squad for the 4th Test: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-capt), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav