India secured a commanding victory over England in the third ODI, winning by a margin of 142 runs to achieve a clean sweep over the Three Lions in the series.

Shubman Gill delivered an outstanding performance with a brilliant century as India secured a 142-run victory over England in the third ODI, completing a clean sweep against the Three Lions at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After being put in to bat first by Jos Buttler, India faced an early challenge when last-match centurion Rohit Sharma (1) was dismissed on the very first ball of the second over. However, Virat Kohli (52) regained his form and formed a solid partnership of 116 runs for the second wicket with Shubman Gill before falling to Adil Rashid, setting the stage for the Indian middle order.

Shubman Gill (112) then displayed his talent with a century, partnering with Shreyas Iyer (78) for a 104-run stand for the third wicket before Adil Rashid struck twice to dismiss both batsmen. Hardik Pandya (17) thrilled the crowd with two stunning sixes before Rashid sent him back to the pavilion, claiming half of the Indian lineup.

Axar Patel (13) was dismissed by Joe Root while attempting to accelerate the innings, and Saqib Mahmood took out KL Rahul (40), further hindering India's momentum.

Washington Sundar (14) and Harshit Rana (13) helped India surpass the 350-run mark before being dismissed by Mark Wood and Gus Atkinson, respectively. India was ultimately bowled out on the last ball of their innings, finishing with an impressive total of 356 on the scoreboard.

Also read| IND v ENG 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Hashim Amla's record; becomes first Indian to...