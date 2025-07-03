IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill slams maiden Test double century; joins Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in elite captains' list

India vs England 2nd Test: Gill’s 200-run achievement marks just the second double century by an Indian captain in an overseas Test, following Virat Kohli’s 200 at North Sound in 2016.

Shubman Gill (209* off 316 balls) has made history with a remarkable double century against England at Edgbaston, becoming only the sixth Indian captain to achieve this milestone in Test cricket. He now joins an elite group that features: Virat Kohli – 7 double hundreds, MAK Pataudi, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Shubman Gill – 1 each

A Rare Achievement in Overseas Conditions

Gill’s 200-run achievement marks just the second double century by an Indian captain in an overseas Test, following Virat Kohli’s 200 at North Sound in 2016. More significantly, Gill is the first Asian captain to score a double hundred in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia). The previous highest score by an Asian captain in these regions was 193 by Tillakaratne Dilshan at Lord’s in 2011.

Second-Youngest Indian Captain to Achieve a Test Double Ton

With this innings, Gill has also become the second-youngest Indian captain to record a Test double century. Here’s how he stacks up against other legendary players:

MAK Pataudi – 23 years, 39 days (vs England, Delhi, 1964)

Shubman Gill – 25 years, 298 days (vs England, Edgbaston, 2025)

Sachin Tendulkar – 26 years, 189 days (vs New Zealand, Ahmedabad, 1999)

Virat Kohli – 27 years, 260 days (vs West Indies, North Sound, 2016)

Gill’s double hundred places him on a rare list — only 11 double centuries by captains have been recorded in England, with four by home captains and seven by visiting captains. Among these, only Graeme Smith was younger than Gill when he achieved twin double tons (277 and 259) during South Africa’s 2003 tour — his first coming at 22 years, 175 days.

With this historic innings, Shubman Gill not only contributed significantly to his team in a vital Test but also established himself as one of India’s emerging greats.

Also read| IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli's record; becomes first Indian to....