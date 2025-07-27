IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill's Manchester century puts him in elite company with Don Bradman, Sunil Gavaskar's record in sight

Gill's exceptional performance in Manchester has placed him alongside Bradman and Gavaskar as the only visiting captains to score four centuries in a single Test series.

In a remarkable display of determination and skill, Indian captain Shubman Gill has inscribed his name in cricket history with a resolute century on the concluding day of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford. This was his fourth century of the series, allowing him to match a record held by the iconic Sir Don Bradman and the Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar. Gill is now on the verge of breaking another record that has stood for 54 years, set by Gavaskar.

Gill's exceptional performance in Manchester has placed him alongside Bradman and Gavaskar as the only visiting captains to score four centuries in a single Test series. Bradman accomplished this in the 1930 Ashes series in England, while Gavaskar achieved four centuries against the formidable West Indies in their home series in 1978-79.

The 25-year-old Indian captain has been in outstanding form throughout the five-match series, accumulating over 700 runs. This impressive scoring streak makes him only the third Indian batsman, following Gavaskar and Yashasvi Jaiswal, to surpass the 700-run milestone in a Test series.

With one Test remaining, Gill has a prime opportunity to exceed Gavaskar's monumental record of 774 runs in a single Test series, a milestone the 'Little Master' reached during his debut series against the West Indies in 1971. This record has remained unbroken for 54 years, and Gill's current form indicates he is well-positioned to make history.

The century at Old Trafford was especially significant considering the match's context. India found itself in a challenging situation, and Gill's calm and authoritative innings under pressure not only highlighted his batting skills but also his leadership abilities. His performance has garnered acclaim from various experts, who have praised his maturity and technique.

As the series approaches its conclusion, all attention will be on Shubman Gill to see if he can surpass Gavaskar's enduring record and further establish himself as one of the leading batsmen in contemporary cricket.

