IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill's India set all-time Test batting record against England at Lord's

At the midpoint of the series, Team India captained by Shubman Gill has set a monumental all-time record in Test cricket.

Shubman Gill’s India is making waves in cricket again. It’s not just individual talent; they broke a Test batting record versus England, even though the five-match series is only halfway done. This shows a new, bold batting style for the Indian Test team.

Even though the series is tied at 1-1 with third test underway at Lord's, India's hitters have scored runs faster than ever. They now hold the record for the most sixes hit by a team in an away Test series, showing their brave style. West Indies and New Zealand shared the old record with 32 sixes. But Gill's team already hit 36 sixes in the first three Tests, and there are still two matches to go.

Captain Shubman Gill has led this scoring charge and is in top form. He has three centuries in the series so far, including scores of 269 and 161 in the second Test. He has 585 runs in four innings, making him the highest-scoring Indian captain in a first Test series, beating Virat Kohli's record. He may also break some of Don Bradman's long-standing records.

Other hitters like Rishabh Pant, who has hit key sixes, plus Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Reddy, and Akash Deep, have helped this record-breaking six-hitting.

This record comes in tough English conditions against good bowlers and shows India's changing Test match plan. The team wants to control the game, not just survive, even when they are feeling pressure. As the series goes on, everyone will watch to see how many more boundaries and records this Indian batting lineup can break.

That India versus England Test at Lord's has been wild, with both sides having their ups and downs and things getting pretty heated. On Day 3, India equaled England's first-innings score, both at 387, making the second innings super exciting. KL Rahul scored a ton, and Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja also had important scores for India.

But, things got really dramatic at the end of the day. England's openers, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, were thought to be wasting time on purpose to avoid extra overs before the end of play. This caused a really angry conversation between India's captain, Shubman Gill, and Crawley, with some sharp words and sarcastic clapping going around, which just made the series even more intense. On Day 4, Mohammed Siraj gave Duckett a heated send-off, as India tried to get ahead early in what should be a Lord's Test to remember.

