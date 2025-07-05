Shubman Gill's batting brilliance continues at Edgbaston, joins Sunil Gavaskar in elite list with 8th Test century

On Saturday, Gill reached his century in just 129 balls, with an innings that included 9 fours and 3 sixes as India aimed to secure another substantial score.

India's captain Shubman Gill maintained his exceptional form in the current Test series against England, achieving his 8th Test century on Day 4 of the second Test at Edgbaston. This milestone followed the 25-year-old's aggressive 269 runs in India's first innings, which significantly contributed to his team's impressive total.

On Saturday, Gill reached his century in just 129 balls, with an innings that included 9 fours and 3 sixes as India aimed to secure another substantial score.

On Day 2, Thursday, Gill made history by becoming the first Indian and Asian captain to score a double century in a Test match played in England. He also set a record for the highest individual score by an Indian batsman on English soil, surpassing Sunil Gavaskar's 221 at the Oval in 1979. The previous record was held by Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan, who scored 193 at Lord's in 2011.

Gill, who made a notable 147 on his debut as Test captain at Leeds, achieved his first double hundred in the traditional format when he nudged Josh Tongue towards deep fine leg for a single.

He took 311 balls to reach his double century, joining the ranks of MAK Pataudi, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, and MS Dhoni as captains who have scored double hundreds for India. Virat Kohli holds the record for the most double centuries as captain for India, with seven.

Prior to Gill, the highest score by an Indian captain in a SENA country was 192, achieved by Mohammed Azharuddin against New Zealand in Auckland in 1990. Azharuddin's 179 in Manchester in 1990 was the highest score by an Indian captain in England.

During his double ton, Gill hit 21 fours and two sixes, becoming the third Indian batsman to score a double century in England, following the legendary duo of Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid.

