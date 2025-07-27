IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar light up day 5 with tons as India draws 4th Test; England lead series 2-1

While the draw stopped England from winning this match, they still hold a 2-1 series lead heading into the final Test at The Oval, which begins on July 31.

The fourth Test between India and England at Old Trafford ended in a draw after a competitive final day. Despite the match ending without a victor, the day was memorable for India's batsmen, with Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar each scoring centuries. While the draw stopped England from winning this match, they still hold a 2-1 series lead heading into the final Test at The Oval, which begins on July 31.

Centuries fuel India's comeback

India, starting the day with a large deficit, faced a tough job to save the Test after England's large first innings total of 669. But, the top and middle order showed great character and determination. Captain Shubman Gill, continuing his good form, scored a century with a mix of careful play and aggression. His partnership with KL Rahul on Day 4 had already created a base, handling pressure when India were at 0/2 early in their second innings.

Following Gill, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja played a good innings. Known for his fighting spirit, Jadeja reached his century with a combination of drives and strong hits, bothering the English bowlers and showing his growing ability with the bat in Test cricket.

Sundar's century and Stokes' offer

Washington Sundar also joined the century club, completing a century that showed India's batting depth. His partnership with Jadeja for the fifth wicket not only rescued India from a tough place but also made sure they cleared England's first-innings lead.

Given the flat pitch and the short amount of time remaining, England captain Ben Stokes offered India a draw. The Indian batsmen, however, refused, preferring to keep batting and accomplish their own goals. The fans were happy with this choice, which added interest to the day.

Series finale at The Oval

India celebrated their batting and the draw, but England still leads the series. Their performances in the earlier Tests meant they came to Old Trafford with a 2-1 lead, which the draw kept. The attention now moves to the fifth and final Test, at The Oval in London on July 31. Even though the series is decided, both teams will want to end well, with India looking to tie the series and England wanting to strengthen their hold. The scene is set for another exciting part of this Test rivalry.

