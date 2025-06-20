Shubman Gill scored his sixth century and his first as the Test captain of India on the opening day of the 1st Test against England at Leeds on Friday. The new captain Gill is at the helm of a transitioning Indian team that is missing Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R Ashwin.

In his first innings as captain, Shubman Gill showcased an outstanding performance at Headingley, achieving a brilliant century. Despite the significant pressure stemming from a low average of just 14.66 in England, the 25-year-old exhibited remarkable resilience and composure, allowing his skills to shine as he reached the prestigious triple-figure milestone. Gill's composed attitude and strategic collaborations with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant played a crucial role in securing his sixth century in Test cricket.

With this accomplishment, Gill surpassed both Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal to set the record for the most centuries in the World Test Championship (WTC). Earlier that day, Jaiswal also achieved a century, placing him among the top scorers, but Gill quickly outshone him. Currently, only Rohit Sharma has more centuries for India in the WTC, boasting an impressive total of nine.

Most Test Centuries for India in the WTC:

Rohit Sharma: 9

Shubman Gill: 6

Virat Kohli: 5

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 5

Mayank Agarwal: 4

Rishabh Pant: 4

This century also represented Gill's first Test ton outside of Asia, having previously scored five centuries in India and one in Bangladesh. Despite facing criticism regarding his performance in foreign conditions, Gill remained undeterred during his innings, embodying the legacy of legends like Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar as a key figure in the batting order at number four.

As the series continues, Gill will be vital for India's success, particularly in the absence of experienced players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The young captain will need to take on the responsibility and manage the pressures of leadership effectively.

Additionally, Gill also reached 2000 Test runs in the first Test. He needed 107 runs to achieve this milestone, and the cricketer ultimately accomplished it. Furthermore, Gill became the fourth Indian to score a Test century on his captaincy debut, joining the ranks of Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar, and Virat Kohli, who previously held this record.

