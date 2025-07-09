IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill on verge of breaking Don Bradman's 88-year-old record in Lord's Test vs England

Shubman Gill has been playing great this whole series, leading the team with his batting. He’s got 585 runs in four innings, which shows he’s been consistent and plays with both aggression and control.

With India and England set to clash in the big third Test at Lord's, everyone's going to be watching India’s captain, Shubman Gill. This young star could make history by beating a huge, 88-year-old record set by Sir Don Bradman. Gill’s been playing amazingly well this series and has a chance to score more runs than Bradman did as a captain in one Test series.

Gill's already scored 585 runs in two Tests, and he needs 225 more runs in the next three games to grab the record. The thought of setting this record at Lord's adds even more excitement to the match. Fans and experts are excited to see if Gill can keep up his great play and change the record books.

The Bradman Record

The record that Shubman Gill is trying to beat belongs to Sir Don Bradman, who most people think is the best batsman ever. Bradman scored 810 runs in the five Ashes matches against England in 1936-37. That was also his first time as captain. The fact that this record has lasted almost 100 years shows just how good Bradman was and how hard it is to bat that well in Test cricket. If Gill gets the 225 runs he needs, he’ll be the first captain in 88 years to beat Bradman’s total in a Test series. That would be a big deal and would make him an even bigger star.

Gill's Great Form and the Lord's Test

Shubman Gill has been playing great this whole series, leading the team with his batting. He’s got 585 runs in four innings, which shows he’s been consistent and plays with both aggression and control. But the Lord's Test will be tough because the pitch usually helps bowlers, and there’s a lot of pressure playing at such a famous place. Even so, Gill should feel good about himself, and the chance to beat a record held by 'The Don' at Lord's should give him a lot of motivation. How he plays will be important not just for his own record, but for whether India can get ahead in the series.

