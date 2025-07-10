IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill on cusp of history, eyes Don Bradman's nearly 100-year-old records; set to surpass Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli

Shubman has kicked off the 5-match Test series against England with an impressive performance, amassing over 585 runs in just the first two matches. With three matches remaining, Gill has the opportunity to make his mark in history for several reasons.

Indian skipper Shubman Gill is having a crazy good run in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. He is playing so well that he might just break some long-standing records set by the great Don Bradman almost a century ago. With three Tests still to go, Gill is also looking like he could beat some of the best Test scores from Indian legends like Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli.

Gill kicked things off at Edgbaston, where India won to tie up the five-match series. His awesome scores of 269 in the first innings and 161 in the second broke a bunch of records. He beat Virat Kohli record for the most runs by an Indian captain in a Test innings and Sunil Gavaskar's record for the most runs by an Indian in a Test match. Plus, he's the first Asian captain to hit a double century in SENA countries – and the first player ever to score a double century and a 150 in the same Test. He has already racked up 585 runs in the first two Tests, Gill is one step to make cricket history.

Bradman's records that Gill could break

Right now, Gill is in a spot where he could take on at least four of Don Bradman's old world records:

Most Runs in a Test Series as Captain: Bradman got 810 runs as captain during the 1936-37 Ashes. Gill needs 225 more runs to beat that. This is Gill's first time as Test captain, just like it was for Bradman when he set the record. Bradman had three centuries and averaged 90 in that series, while Gill is already killing it with three centuries and an even higher average.

Most Runs in a Test Series (Overall): The big one is Bradman's 974 runs in the 1930 Ashes series. Gill is behind by 390 runs. It's interesting to note that Gill's start to this series (585 runs in two Tests) is actually better than Bradman's (394 runs in the first two Tests of 1930).

Fastest to 1000 Test Runs as Captain: Bradman got to 1000 Test runs as captain in just 11 innings. Gill has a long shot at this, needing 415 runs in his next six innings. It'll take some doing, but it's not impossible.

Most Hundreds in a Test Series: Gill already has three centuries in the first two Tests. So, he could match or beat West Indies legend Clyde Walcott, who has five centuries in a single series (1955). Gill needs just two more centuries to tie Bradman's best as captain (four hundreds in 1947) and three to equal Walcott.

Indian Records That Gill Could Grab

Before he gets to those world records, Shubman Gill could also set some new Indian records.

He needs 148 more runs to pass Sunil Gavaskar's 732 runs for the most runs in a series by an Indian captain (which Gavaskar did in 1978-79).

Gill is just 18 runs away from Rahul Dravid’s 602 runs, which is the most by an Indian batter in a Test series in England.

He's also 127 runs behind Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 712 runs, which is the record for the most runs by an Indian against England in any series.

Lastly, Gill is 91 runs away from breaking Virat Kohli’s record of 655 runs as an Indian captain against England.

