IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill likely to make THESE 4 changes in Playing XI for Oval Test against England

The 5th and the final Test match between India and England is set to commence on July 31 at The Oval. There are a lot of speculations around Team India's Playing XI for the upcoming game due to a few players ruled out of the series due to injury, plus questions on many who have not been performing.

India is set to face England on Thursday, July 31, in the 5th and last Test match of the 5-match series at The Oval. The Shubman Gill-led side will at any cost win the game to save the team from losing the series, as they are already trailing behind by 2-1. In the previous game at Manchester, Team India managed to save the game and secure a draw, thanks to stellar innings from the skipper, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and KL Rahul. However, the main question now facing Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir is the selection of the Playing XI for the next game, given the importance of the match.

Gill likely to make THESE 4 changes in Playing XI for Oval Test

Ahead of the start of the series, it was made clear by Team India's management that star pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be available for only three out of five games in the series. Since he has played three matches in the series, he is surely not playing in the next one, and even the head coach confirmed it on Sunday. He is most likely to be replaced by Akash Deep, who was ruled out of the Manchester Test due to a back issue.

Shardul Thakur is another pacer who will most likely be replaced in the upcoming game, as he failed to perform with the ball and was the most expensive Indian bowler in the game. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav might replace him in the 5th Test at The Oval.

Rishabh Pant, wicketkeeper batter and vice-captain, will also miss the next game due to a foot injury. His replacement has already been announced in the squad, who is N Jagadeesan, but Dhruv Jurel is expected to play as his replacement in the team.

Anshul Kamboj could also be dropped from the Playing XI for Arshdeep Singh, who has also missed a chance to play in the series.

Possible Playing XI of Team India for The Oval Test

Shubman Gill (C)

Dhruv Jurel (WK)

KL Rahul

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sai Sudharsan

Ravindra Jadeja

Washington Sundar

Kuldeep Yadav

Arshdeep Singh

Akash Deep

Mohammed Siraj