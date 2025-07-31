IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill etches name in history at The Oval; joins Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli in elite list

While his records grow, Gill also wants to pass Sir Don Bradman's record of 810 runs by a captain in a Test series (vs England in 1936).

Shubman Gill, India's young captain, kept up his good batting in the series against England. On Day 1 of the 5th Test at The Oval, he reached another record. He now stands with Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli in an elite group, solidifying his spot in Indian cricket history.

Gill, who has been leading with his bat throughout the series, needed just 11 runs to beat Sunil Gavaskar's record for the most runs by an Indian captain in one series. Gavaskar scored 732 runs against the West Indies in 1978-79. Gill passed this mark early, bringing his series total to 737* runs. Achieving this in his first series as captain shows his great leadership and batting skills.

With this, Gill now leads Indian captains in runs scored in a Test series. He beat Gavaskar (732 runs in 1978-79) and Virat Kohli, who had two great series as captain with 655 runs against England in 2016 and 610 runs against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Adding to his achievements, Gill broke Gary Sobers' 59-year-old record for most runs by a visiting captain in a Test series in England. Sobers had 722 runs in 1966. Gill beat this record at The Oval, showing how well he plays in England.

While his records grow, Gill also wants to pass Sir Don Bradman's record of 810 runs by a captain in a Test series (vs England in 1936). He needs 73 more runs. If he scores another century at The Oval, he will be the first captain to hit five centuries in a bilateral series, already matching Gavaskar and Bradman with four centuries.

As India tries to tie the series 2-2, Shubman Gill's batting and captaincy are key, as he leads and rewrites records with each innings.

