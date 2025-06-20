CRICKET
Gill serves as the 37th Test captain of India and has a remarkable opportunity to make history during his inaugural assignment in this challenging role. At just 25 years old, he has also adjusted his batting position to number four, a spot that became vacant following Virat Kohli's retirement.
Shubman Gill has made a significant mark in cricket history by leading India for the first time in Test matches during the inaugural Test of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England at Headingley Cricket Stadium in Leeds on June 20. Following the retirement of Rohit Sharma from the longest format of the game, Gill was appointed as captain, with Rishabh Pant serving as his vice-captain. While Gill has previously captained India in T20 cricket, this match marks his debut in the Test arena as captain.
A Record-Breaking Achievement
At 25 years and 285 days old, Shubman Gill becomes the fifth youngest captain in the 93-year history of Indian Test cricket, following in the footsteps of cricket legends Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, and Ravi Shastri.
Youngest Indian Test Captains (Age at First Test Match)
Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi | 21 Years, 77 Days vs West Indies, 1962
Sachin Tendulkar | 23 Years, 169 Days vs Australia, 1996
Kapil Dev | 24 Years, 48 Days vs West Indies, 1983
Ravi Shastri | 25 Years, 229 Days | West Indies, 1988
Shubman Gill | 25 Years, 285 Days vs England, 2025
Shubman Gill also made history by surpassing Virat Kohli's record, becoming the youngest Indian to lead the national team in Test cricket in the 21st century. At just 25 years and 285 days, Gill is the first player since the turn of the millennium to captain the Indian Test team at this age or younger.
Youngest Indian Test Captains in the 21st Century (Age at First Test Match as Captain)
Shubman Gill | 25 Years, 285 Days vs England, 2025
Virat Kohli | 26 Years, 34 Days vs Australia, 2014
Sachin Tendulkar | 26 Years, 253 Days vs Australia, 2000
MS Dhoni | 26 Years, 379 Days vs South Africa, 2008
Virender Sehwag | 27 Years, 59 Days vs Sri Lanka, 2006
In addition to this remarkable achievement, Gill has also broken a 57-year-old record previously held by Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, becoming the youngest Indian to captain a Test match on English soil. As the 37th captain of India, he is the first to lead the national team in England at the age of 25 or younger.
