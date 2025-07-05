IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli's Test record; becomes first Indian captain to....

Gill set the new record during the second Test at Edgbaston, where he achieved 269 runs in the first innings and completed the remaining runs in the second.

Shubman Gill has surpassed Virat Kohli’s record for the most runs scored in a single Test match as captain. The previous record was held by the 36-year-old, who made 293 runs against Sri Lanka in 2017. In the first innings, the Delhi-born player scored 243 runs and added another 50 runs in the second innings at the Feroz Shah Kotla. Gill set the new record during the second Test at Edgbaston, where he achieved 269 runs in the first innings and completed the remaining runs in the second.

In the first innings, Gill recorded the highest individual score by an Indian captain, exceeding Kohli’s 254. His 269 runs also represent the highest score by an Indian batter in England, surpassing Sunil Gavaskar’s 221 at the Oval in 1979.

Most runs in a Test match by an Indian captain:

1) Shubman Gill - 269 and 58* vs England, 2025

2) Virat Kohli - 243 and 50 vs Sri Lanka, 2017

3) Sunil Gavaskar - 107 and 182 not out vs West Indies, 1978

4) Sunil Gavaskar - 205 and 73 vs West Indies, 1978

5) Virat Kohli - 115 and 141 vs Australia, 2014

Gill also surpassed Virat Kohli to achieve the record for the most runs in a series by an Indian in their debut series as captain. Kohli had previously scored 449 runs against Australia in the 2014/15 season when he assumed leadership from MS Dhoni.

The 25-year-old Gill reached this milestone on Friday by scoring a half-century in the second innings.

It is worth noting that India lost two wickets, Karun Nair and KL Rahul, at the start of Day 3. However, Gill and Rishabh Pant managed to maintain the momentum by forming a 51-run partnership until lunch on Day 4. Shortly after lunch, Gill achieved this historic milestone and will be looking to break several more records in the second innings.

Also read| Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's international comeback delayed as India-Bangladesh white-ball series postponed to...