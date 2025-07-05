IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli's Test record; becomes first Indian captain to....
This blockbuster had 3 superstars, all died in four years, actress' death became mystery for years, her name is.., film is...
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's international comeback delayed as India-Bangladesh white-ball series postponed to...
This Indian techie accused of emotional manipulation using ‘Operation Sindoor’ excuse: 'The drone was...'
ICAI Results 2025: CA Foundation, Intermediate, Final May results to be announced on..., check how to access scorecard
After 18 years of trying, AI helps couple to conceive by finding hidden..., it cost them just Rs...
New 'Super-Earth' found: Scientists discover massive water-rich planet which is just...
Ambani lavish celebrations: Designer Ambika Gupta's dreamy concept features floating mandaps, reflective mirrored structures; says ‘for a family that has…’
BIG jolt to Pakistan as this tech giant shuts down operations in country after 25 years due to..., it is...
Hasin Jahan's 'I love you' post for Mohammed Shami spirals into wild 'hired criminals' allegation
Top 5 countries with world’s biggest oil reserves – see who ranks first
'I’m Indian, first and foremost': Sharad Kelkar reacts to Hindi-Marathi conflict, says 'all Indian languages are..'
Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto makes BIG statement, says 'Islamabad ready to hand over Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar to India only if...'
India vs England 2nd Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 4? Check Birmingham weather forecast here
Vikrant Massey says 'Deepika Padukone deserves' 8-hour shift, but actors should be ready to adjust their...: 'If I cannot give...'
Meet woman, chief spokesperson of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, now appointed to key global role as..., she is...
Engineering the Future of HR: How Digital HR Transformation Leader Sambit Panigrahi Is Building Revolutionary Systems
Sanju Samson rewrites KCL history with mind-boggling auction deal, signed by Kochi Blue Tigers for Rs....
Who is 'Mystery Woman'? Spotted smiling at Jasprit Bumrah during Ind vs Eng 2nd test 2025
Vaibhav Suryavanshi names THIS cricketer as role model; it's not Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni
Who was Gopal Khemka? BJP leader and business tycoon shot dead in Patna 7 years after son was murdered in similar way
Nirav Modi's brother arrested in US after extradition request by India
THIS man earns whopping Rs 6900000 per year just by 'doing nothing', he is...
Ambika Gupta, designer of Alanna Panday, Kajal Aggarwal's weddings, reveals secrets of celebrity weddings: Confidentiality protocols, challenges, and unforgettable moments | Exclusive
Meet Ananya Jain, CUET UG 2025 topper, who scored 100 percentile in 4 out of 5 subjects, she is from...
When is Muharram 2025: Date, history, significance, rituals and more
Not Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, THIS 'one dude' can be the first trillionaire, says Billionaire Mark Cuban
'We have come together to stay together': Uddhav Thackeray's big statement on reunion with brother Raj Thackeray
Meet actor who sang in trains, at weddings, insulted by Karan Johar, removed from shows, is now top Bollywod star; he is...
Cocktail 2 in works: These actors to play lead in Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty's film sequel
Good news for Indians: This state to get first Disneyland‑inspired mega theme park, its whopping area is...
Masterstroke by Gautam Adani as Adani group leads race to acquire Jaiprakash Associates, has offered Rs...
Indian army set to receive first 3 Apache AH-64E helicopters in Rs 56910000000 deal with US till...
Abhishek Bachchan puts divorce rumours to rest, says he has 'happy, healthy' family with Aishwarya Rai, calls her 'selfless' for...
'Maharashtra is bigger than politics': Raj Thackeray on reunion with Uddhav Thackeray at 'Awaz Marathicha' joint rally
This actress, who played Vijay Sethupathi's mother, was beaten, brutally killed by her son at...; she was...
Jackie Shroff once allegedly tried to kiss THIS 16-year-old actress at a party, was saved by..., they never worked together ever, her name is..
After IAS officer Tina Dabi, marksheet of UPSC Topper IAS Athar Khan goes viral, check his marks...
Anil Ambani under siege: Targeted witch hunt suspected after SBI classifies Reliance Communications loan as ‘fraud’
Krrish 4 details leaked! Hrithik Roshan to play triple role, Jadoo makes comeback after 23 years, Priyanka Chopra to reunite with Rekha and...
Japanese Baba Vanga's prophecy of massive Tsunami on July 5 will come true today? Experts says...
36 pilgrims injured as 5 Amarnath Yatra buses collide in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban
How did Priyanka Chopra's mother react to meeting Nick Jonas for first time? Actress says 'she was so mad, she ran to...', then...
Meet actress who struggled to pay school fees, travelled in local trains, now owns bungalow worth Rs 800 crores, charges Rs 12 crore per film, her name is..
This is world's highest railway station, not located in US, UK, Russia, France, Spain, Nepal, Bhutan, it is in...
Bilawal Bhutto makes shocking statement, says Pakistan doesn't know where Masood Azhar is, may be in...
Meet Indian genius, IIT grad who left Rs 1 crore salary job to become an IAS officer, topped UPSC exam with AIR..., now posted at...
Meet Bollywood's popular villain who worked with Salman Khan, became alcoholic, died painfully; no actor came to his funeral; name is..
Viral video: Arbaaz Khan reveals why Salman Khan has strict 'no kiss' policy on screen, says 'Woh itna kar lete hain off-screen ki...'
Bad news for bankrupt Pakistan, this tech company shuts operations after 25 years, not Google, IBM, Amazon, Meta, Apple, it is...
Good news for commuters, government reduces toll rates on national highways with bridges, tunnels, flyovers, up to...
After 2 decades, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray set to share stage at 'victory' rally today
This country has largest crude oil reserves in the world, not US, India, Saudi Arabia, Russia, China, Iran, Qatar, it is...
Video: Bihar's 'thinnest' building with rooms goes viral, shocked netizens call it 'Great wall of China', watch
'Extremely critical...': Actress Tania breaks her silence after her father gets shot at his clinic in Moga
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk makes BIG claim, 'It's time to retire...'
After Operation Sindoor success against Pakistan, Modi govt to make this big move, India, Greece, Cyprus, Armenia may form...
Elon Musk drops BIG hint on launching ‘America Party’ after Donald Trump's ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ passes, Tesla CEO posted...
'Maine gandi baat boli...': Sara Ali Khan requests paps to delete her video, says 'main private...'
Chennai Super Kings' this star cricketer to make acting debut with Tamil film; his name is...
'Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai fell in love during...': Smita Jaykar opens up on actors' affair, says 'both of them had...'
Mukesh Ambani takes BIG step as RIL set to combine 15 brands to make new company
World Champion D Gukesh wins Rapid title at Grand Chess Tour 2025 Zagreb, Croatia, beats...
Punjabi actress Tania's father shot at his clinic in Moga
Piyush Goyal issues big statement on India-US trade deal, says New Delhi negotiates based on...
Meet Hans Zimmer, was thrown out of 8 schools, won 2 Oscars, set to make Indian cinema debut as Ramayana music composer with AR Rahman
Big tension for China, Pakistan as India to boost domestic drone producing capacity, project worth whopping Rs...
Metro In Dino box office collection day 1: Anurag Basu film takes slow start despite good reviews, earns just Rs...
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: Mohammed Siraj's six-wicket haul puts India in command amidst Edgbaston DRS drama
DNA TV Show: Hockey India faces heat ahead of first Ind vs Pak sporting clash since Op Sindoor
IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Ben Stokes charges at umpire after Yashasvi Jaiswal's controversial late DRS call
Meet man, linked to Virat Kohli, once sold balloons on street, later built company worth over Rs 61,000 crore, he is...
IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal creates history, breaks Sunil Gavaskar's record; joins Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag in elite list
'You should understand...': Paras Chhabra reveals why Parag Tyagi took pet dog for walk after Shefali Jariwala's death
Watch: Colossal’s genetically modified ‘Dire Wolves’ turn 6 months, show rapid growth
Viral Video: Pakistani squash player Mehwish Ali makes controversial gesture towards opponent after loss, walks out without handshake
Nikhil Kamath’s podcast style gets viral parody, watch what made everyone LOL
Not AR Rahman, Pritam, this Indian musician has surpassed Taylor Swift, BTS, Ed Sheeran to become most followed artist on Spotify
PM Modi conferred with Trinidad and Tobago's highest honour: 'Accept it on behalf of 140 crore Indians'
Piyush Goyal makes BIG statement on India-US trade deal, says, 'Deal is accepted only when...'
Sakshi Dhoni's special post for 'captain cool' MS Dhoni on 15th wedding anniversary goes viral
Salman Khan shares intense, stunning first look of Battle of Galwan; fans say 'box office tabahi loading'
Viral video: Delhi man grooves to 'Aankhein Khuli' during live performance, wins the internet
Bazball brilliance! Jamie Smith smashes joint third-fastest Test century for England, India left reeling at Edgbaston
China issues BIG statement after Kiren Rijiju backs Dalai Lama on succession plans: 'India should...'
Dealing with hot flashes at work? These 6 menopause tips can help
'They have expressed interest...': Former India cricketer hints at Ravindra Jadeja joining Rajasthan Royals if Sanju Samson heads to CSK
Thyroid symptoms in women: 5 signs of hypothyroidism every woman should know
Meet actor, who took 3 insulin shots in a day, weighed 140 kgs, was told he would die soon due to diabetic stroke, then...
MEA reacts to claims of White House denying Jaishankar's request to meet Trump, says, 'This is..'
Are US' B-2 Spirit stealth bombers missing after strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities? Report claims...
Ravindra Jadeja breaches BCCI travel protocol during Edgbaston Test: Will he be punished?
Meet man, who left high-paying job at Goldman Sachs to work as security guard, now owns company worth Rs..., he is...
Meet actress whose father abandoned her, her mother grabbed her earnings, got pregnant without marriage, married to superstar, now divorced, she is now..
Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares the only weight loss diet that truly works: 'It allows you to be...'
Kerala on alert as Nipah virus cases resurface: What is it and what are its symptoms?
Shahana Goswami thinks 'it's good' that Diljit Dosanjh is facing backlash for casting Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3: 'Aaj pyaar hai, kal gaddar hai' | Exclusive
Meet man, an advocate who transformed sinking bank into national institution, now valued at Rs 2900000000000, he is...
IND vs ENG: With maiden golden duck, Ben Stokes registers THIS unwanted record in Tests
Uorfi Javed shares screenshots of rape threats, abuses after winning The Traitors: 'Harsh, Purav ko cheating se haraaya'
CRICKET
Gill set the new record during the second Test at Edgbaston, where he achieved 269 runs in the first innings and completed the remaining runs in the second.
Shubman Gill has surpassed Virat Kohli’s record for the most runs scored in a single Test match as captain. The previous record was held by the 36-year-old, who made 293 runs against Sri Lanka in 2017. In the first innings, the Delhi-born player scored 243 runs and added another 50 runs in the second innings at the Feroz Shah Kotla. Gill set the new record during the second Test at Edgbaston, where he achieved 269 runs in the first innings and completed the remaining runs in the second.
In the first innings, Gill recorded the highest individual score by an Indian captain, exceeding Kohli’s 254. His 269 runs also represent the highest score by an Indian batter in England, surpassing Sunil Gavaskar’s 221 at the Oval in 1979.
Most runs in a Test match by an Indian captain:
1) Shubman Gill - 269 and 58* vs England, 2025
2) Virat Kohli - 243 and 50 vs Sri Lanka, 2017
3) Sunil Gavaskar - 107 and 182 not out vs West Indies, 1978
4) Sunil Gavaskar - 205 and 73 vs West Indies, 1978
5) Virat Kohli - 115 and 141 vs Australia, 2014
Gill also surpassed Virat Kohli to achieve the record for the most runs in a series by an Indian in their debut series as captain. Kohli had previously scored 449 runs against Australia in the 2014/15 season when he assumed leadership from MS Dhoni.
The 25-year-old Gill reached this milestone on Friday by scoring a half-century in the second innings.
It is worth noting that India lost two wickets, Karun Nair and KL Rahul, at the start of Day 3. However, Gill and Rishabh Pant managed to maintain the momentum by forming a 51-run partnership until lunch on Day 4. Shortly after lunch, Gill achieved this historic milestone and will be looking to break several more records in the second innings.
Also read| Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's international comeback delayed as India-Bangladesh white-ball series postponed to...