IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli's record for highest Test score by an Indian captain

Gill has etched his name in history by registering the highest individual score by an Indian captain in Test cricket. Playing against England at Edgbaston, Gill surpassed former captain Virat Kohli's record of 254 runs, which he had set against South Africa in 2019.

Shubman Gill has made history by achieving the highest individual score by an Indian captain in Test cricket, breaking Virat Kohli’s long-held record. Kohli had previously set the standard with an impressive 254* against South Africa in Pune back in 2019. Nevertheless, Gill surpassed this milestone at Edgbaston with a remarkable double century against England.

Gill arrived in England under significant scrutiny. His Test average in the country was a mere 14.66, leading critics to question his promotion to captaincy, particularly after he was dropped for the fourth Test against Australia earlier this year. However, the young captain has responded decisively in the current five-match series.

After a composed 147 at Headingley, Gill delivered an outstanding performance at Edgbaston, guiding India through difficult moments. With wickets tumbling around him, Gill remained steadfast, forming vital partnerships with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja to enable India to set a formidable total.

Gill sets multiple records

During his innings, Gill also established several additional records. He now holds the title for the most runs scored by an Indian player outside the subcontinent. Furthermore, he surpassed Sunil Gavaskar’s record for the highest individual score by an Indian in England. Gavaskar previously held this record. At just 25 years old, Gill has also become the second youngest captain, after Graeme Smith, to score over 250 runs in a single innings.

India takes control

India is currently in a strong position following an impressive batting display in the first innings. The lower-middle order struggled in the first Test, which raised concerns. However, the batsmen performed well at Edgbaston, and it remains to be seen if the bowlers can meet expectations, especially in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

Also read| IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill slams maiden Test double century; joins Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in elite captains' list