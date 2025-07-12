IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill breaks another Virat Kohli's Test record, becomes first Indian skipper to...

The Indian skipper, who shattered several records with his stellar performance in the Edgbaston Test, failed to score big in the 1st innings of the Lord's Test. Despite this, he surpassed one of Virat Kohli's Test records. Know the full story below.

Indian skipper Shubman Gill has been on a milestone-breaking spree in the ongoing Test series against England. After his just 16-run knock in the first innings of the Lord's Test, he added another jewel to his crown by shattering Virat Kohli's Test record for most runs by an Indian captain in a series in England. In the 2016 series in England, Kohli scored 593 runs in five matches, whereas Gill shattered his record by scoring 16 runs off 44 balls.

Gill broke Kohli's record

Despite scoring just 16 runs in the first innings of the Lord's Test, India's youngest skipper broke Kohli's record and added 601 runs to his kitty with an average of over 120. Former skipper Mohammad Azharuddin is now at the third spot with 426 runs at 85.20 during India's tour of England in 1990.

Not only this, Shubman, after the Edgbaston Test, has gained 15 places to move to a career-best rating of 6th spot. He scored 269 and 161 in the previous game of the 5-match Test series, notching his first victory as a Test captain and India's maiden victory at the venue. With this win, India also levelled the series with England 1-1.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2

Meanwhile, in the ongoing Lord's Test, Shubman Gill-led side bowled England out at 387 on Day 2. However, ahead of Stumps, Team India lost three wickets at 145 and are still trailing behind by 242 runs. Will Indian batters be able to post big total on board and put some lead for the home side. Stay tuned to our sports section for all the latest and live updates from the IND vs ENG Test series.