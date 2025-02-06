Shreyas Iyer played an impressive innings, scoring 59 runs off just 36 balls in the first ODI against England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Shreyas Iyer's performance in the first ODI against England not only validated his spot in the playing XI but also highlighted his ability to adapt and thrive under pressure. Despite facing criticism for his difficulties with short-pitched deliveries in the past, Iyer showcased newfound confidence and skill, scoring an impressive fifty off just 36 balls. His aggressive style put India in a strong position, almost clinching a victory in the chase of 249 runs.

Coming to bat after the early dismissals of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma, Iyer exhibited composure and determination, effortlessly playing his signature shots. This innings not only reinforced his claim to the No. 4 position in the Indian batting lineup but also secured him a notable place in cricket history.

Iyer's accomplishment of scoring over 1000 runs at the No. 4 position with an average exceeding 50 and a strike rate above 100 is truly remarkable. He joins an elite group of players, including Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and AB De Villiers, who have thrived at specific batting positions.

In addition to Iyer's standout performance, Shubman Gill and Axar Patel also made significant contributions to India's victory, with Gill scoring 87 runs and Patel adding 52 runs to the total. The bowling efforts of Harshit Rana and Ravindra Jadeja, who each took three wickets, were crucial in limiting England to 248 runs.

