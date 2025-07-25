IND vs ENG: Shardul Thakur dumps responsibility on Shubman Gill for underutilising him with ball, says 'it is difficult to...'

Out of the 46 overs bowled by the Indian bowlers, Shardul Thakur bowled just five, wherein he leaked 35 runs at an economy of 7 on Day 2 of the Manchester Test.

Indian speedster Shardul Thakur, who missed the last two Test matches against England, recently dumped responsibility on skipper Shubman Gill for underutilising him in the ongoing Manchester Test. In the first innings of the game, he contributed 41 runs with the bat; however, when Team India came out to bowl, he wasn't given much opportunity with the ball. Out of the 46 overs bowled by India, Shardul bowled just five, wherein he leaked 35 runs at an economy of 7.

Why was Shardul not given more overs to bowl on Day 2?

In a press conference after Day 2 Stumps, the India pacer was asked about his limited role with the ball. In reply, he said, ''Giving bowling is the captain’s call. Not in my hands. The captain decides when to give them. I could have bowled two overs more today but that is the captain’s call. It is difficult to find rhythm but I try and use my experience.''

IND vs ENG, Manchester Test Day 2

Day 2 of the ongoing Manchester Test belonged to England as they restricted the Indian batting lineup to 358 and came out to bat with complete dominance over the Indian bowlers. English openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett raised a 166-run opening stand at Old Trafford.

After Stumps of Day 2, England were 225/2 with Ollie Pope and Joe Root out in the middle. It will be interesting to see on Day3 whether Indian bowlers bounce back and bowl out England before 358 runs on board.