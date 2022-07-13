IND vs ENG: Sanjana Ganesan brutally trolls English batters after Jasprit Bumrah's 6/19 haul

Sanjana Ganesan poked fun at England batters with 'ducks' reference

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was on fire during the first ODI between India and England at the Oval in London on Tuesday. While he picked up a six-wicket haul, giving away just 19 runs to rattle the England batsmen, his wife Sanjana Ganesan also brutally trolled the Englishmen with a 'crispy ducks' reference.

After winning the toss, skipper Rohit Sharma chose to bowl first in overcast conditions as Bumrah wreaked havoc on the home side. The 28-year-old dismissed Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Liam Livingstone on ducks, which left England in deep trouble.

The hosts could only muster up a target of 110 runs, which Indian openers Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan chased down without breaking much sweat, in just 18.4 overs.

While Bumrah became the first Indian pacer to pick up a six-wicket haul in England, his wife Sanjana Ganesan, who has been covering the England tour with the Sony Sports Network broadcast crew, found a creative way to troll the home side mercilessly.

Watch Sanjana Ganesan trolls England batsmen:

In the video, Sanjana can be heard saying, "The food area is a busy place it's a shocker block full of English fans coz they don't want to watch the cricket. There are plenty of stalls here fires hot dogs typical match day food if you come at that stall (The Crispy Duck)."

"We've got a duck wrap with us we want to see how good the duck is off the field because the duck on the field have been absolutely fantastic," she added further.

As Jasprit Bumrah registered his career-best ODI figures of 6/19, he was ably supported by Mohammed Shami, who also picked up three scalps to become the joint third-fastest to 150 wickets.

The Men in Blue will now hope to seal the ODI series as well, in the second match on Thursday, after having won the T20I series 2-1.