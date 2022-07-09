Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli dismissed by 34-year-old Richard Gleeson on his debut

Richard Gleeson dismissed Kohli, Rohit and Pant on his T20 debut

After losing the first T20I by 50 runs against India, England made two changes to their lineup bringing in David Willey and 34-year-old Ricard Gleeson who made his T20 debut. Gleeson would have such an impressive outing that he picked up three wickets including that of India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Rohit had gotten India off to a flying start after he scored 31 off 20 balls, but his stay at the crease was cut short by Gleeson who bowled a short-length delivery which the Indian captain tried to smack for a big-hit but ended up giving away a catch to the wicketkeeper.

The incident occurred in the fourth ball of the fourth over in India's innings. The 'Hitman' tried to pull a short-length ball which got plenty of bounce and deflected off Rohit's bat who couldn't time his shot well.

The ball went up in the air and captain Jos Buttler leapt behind to take a spectacular catch.

After Rohit's wicket, Virat joined Rishabh Pant in the middle however his stay at the crease wasn't a long one either. Kohli opened his account with a single, but Gleeson dismissed him with yet another short-ball.

The 33-year-old Delhi-born batsman repeated the same mistake as Rohit as he couldn't time his shot and the ball deflected off his bat to go high up in the air.

David Malan covered quite some distance as he had to run back but he completed a diving catch to end Kohli's inning.

Rishabh Pant became Gleeson's third wicket as he came out of the crease to strike the ball but could only edge it as he completely missed the shot and the ball fell kindly into the hands of Buttler. The Englishman ended his T20 debut with three wickets and giving away just 15 runs.

Having won the toss, Buttler chose to bowl first after which India suffered a collapse of sorts as they went from 49/1 to 89/5 in a short span. At the time of writing, the Men in Blue had scored 153/7 after 18 overs.