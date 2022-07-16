IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav step out for dinner date with their wives in London

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav spotted having a gala time

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is known to share a great bond with his Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate Suryakumar Yadav. The pair were spotted heading out for a dinner date with their respective wives and some friends, ahead of the series decider against England on Sunday.

Ever since their time together in the Mumbai Indians camp, Surya and Rohit have struck a good friendship and the duo decided to take out some time for their respective families before the all-important match at Old Trafford.

SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) shared pictures of the latest outing on his social media handle on Saturday, with Rohit, his wife Ritika Sajdeh, Suryakumar's wife Devisha Shetty, and their MI teammate Jaydev Unadkat also enjoying a night out together in London.

Alongside the pics, Surya wrote, "Le Squad" followed by a fire emoji. Judging by the looks of it, SKY had a great time with his 'squad' before the series decider in Manchester.

Talking about Surya, he is currently in the form of his life, having played a crucial role for Team India in the past couple of months. The 31-year-old recently rose to his career-best 5th ranking in ICC's elite list of batsmen for the T20I format.

Elsewhere, he became the fifth Indian batsman to score a century in the T20I format, after his heroics in the third T20I. SKY will be hoping for another stellar performance in their final match of their tour of England.