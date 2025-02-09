Rohit took on the England bowlers aggressively from the outset, bringing up his century in 76 balls, which included 7 sixes and 9 fours.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma made a remarkable comeback with a well-timed century against England in the 2nd ODI at Cuttack on Sunday. This was Rohit's 32nd century in the 50-over format and his first since his ton against Afghanistan in 2023. He also reached his half-century at the Barabati in just 30 balls.

Rohit took on the England bowlers aggressively from the outset, bringing up his century in 76 balls, which included 7 sixes and 9 fours. This outstanding performance was a much-needed revival for Rohit, who had faced challenges with his form in recent Test series against New Zealand and Australia.

Before his century, Rohit surpassed West Indies' Chris Gayle to become the second-highest six-hitter in ODIs. He started the match tied with Gayle at 331 sixes and moved ahead of the West Indies legend by hitting a six over midwicket with his signature flick shot against Gus Atkinson in the 2nd over.

Despite hitting two more sixes to total 334, Rohit still trails behind Pakistan's Shahid Afridi, who holds the record with 371 sixes. The Indian captain showed signs of regaining his form by scoring 29 off 18 balls before a brief stoppage due to a floodlight issue.

Earlier, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja continued to dominate the English batsmen, finishing with impressive figures of 3 for 35 as India bowled out the visitors for a subpar score of 304.

