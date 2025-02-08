Even though Indian captain Rohit Sharma is facing challenges with his form, he has a significant chance to achieve a remarkable record.

India's captain Rohit Sharma is on the verge of becoming the second-leading run-scorer for India as an opener across all formats of international cricket. He has a great opportunity to accomplish this goal on Sunday, February 9 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack during the second ODI against England.

Second place is now occupied by Sachin Tendulkar, who has 15,335 runs from 346 games at an average of 48.07. With 15,285 runs from 342 games at an average of 45.22, the 37-year-old Rohit is only 50 runs short of Tendulkar's record.

Among Indian openers, Virender Sehwag leads the world in runs scored with 15,758 runs from 321 games at an average of 41.90.

In terms of the most runs scored by an Indian in international cricket, Rohit comes in at number eight. Chris Gayle, David Warner, Graeme Smith, Desmond Haynes, Sehwag, and Tendulkar are in order of precedence behind Sanath Jayasuriya.

Rohit has amassed 8,838 runs at an outstanding average of 55.23 in 179 ODI appearances. Additionally, he has scored 3,750 runs in Twenty20 Internationals and 2,797 runs as an opener in Test cricket.

Most runs by openers in international cricket

Sanath Jayasuriya - 19298 runs from 506 matches

Chris Gayle - 18867 runs from 441 matches

David Warner - 18744 runs from 374 matches

Graeme Smith - 16950 runs from 342 matches

Desmond Haynes - 16120 runs from 354 matches

Virender Sehwag - 16119 runs from 332 matches

Sachin Tendulkar - 15335 runs from 346 matches

Rohit Sharma - 15285 runs from 342 matches

Lately, Rohit Sharma has struggled with his performance. The Mumbai batsman only managed to score two runs in the most recent One Day International (ODI). Rohit has failed to score a half-century in any format since scoring 64 runs against Sri Lanka in Colombo last year. Before the Champions Trophy begins on February 19, he will be trying to get back into the swing of things. His earlier performance on the Australia tour was likewise unsatisfactory. Despite his decision to play in the Ranji Trophy prior to the ODI series against England, Rohit too found it difficult to contribute there.

