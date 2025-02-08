CRICKET
Even though Indian captain Rohit Sharma is facing challenges with his form, he has a significant chance to achieve a remarkable record.
India's captain Rohit Sharma is on the verge of becoming the second-leading run-scorer for India as an opener across all formats of international cricket. He has a great opportunity to accomplish this goal on Sunday, February 9 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack during the second ODI against England.
Second place is now occupied by Sachin Tendulkar, who has 15,335 runs from 346 games at an average of 48.07. With 15,285 runs from 342 games at an average of 45.22, the 37-year-old Rohit is only 50 runs short of Tendulkar's record.
Among Indian openers, Virender Sehwag leads the world in runs scored with 15,758 runs from 321 games at an average of 41.90.
In terms of the most runs scored by an Indian in international cricket, Rohit comes in at number eight. Chris Gayle, David Warner, Graeme Smith, Desmond Haynes, Sehwag, and Tendulkar are in order of precedence behind Sanath Jayasuriya.
Rohit has amassed 8,838 runs at an outstanding average of 55.23 in 179 ODI appearances. Additionally, he has scored 3,750 runs in Twenty20 Internationals and 2,797 runs as an opener in Test cricket.
Most runs by openers in international cricket
Sanath Jayasuriya - 19298 runs from 506 matches
Chris Gayle - 18867 runs from 441 matches
David Warner - 18744 runs from 374 matches
Graeme Smith - 16950 runs from 342 matches
Desmond Haynes - 16120 runs from 354 matches
Virender Sehwag - 16119 runs from 332 matches
Sachin Tendulkar - 15335 runs from 346 matches
Rohit Sharma - 15285 runs from 342 matches
Lately, Rohit Sharma has struggled with his performance. The Mumbai batsman only managed to score two runs in the most recent One Day International (ODI). Rohit has failed to score a half-century in any format since scoring 64 runs against Sri Lanka in Colombo last year. Before the Champions Trophy begins on February 19, he will be trying to get back into the swing of things. His earlier performance on the Australia tour was likewise unsatisfactory. Despite his decision to play in the Ranji Trophy prior to the ODI series against England, Rohit too found it difficult to contribute there.
Also read| Ranji Trophy: Suryakumar Yadav's horror show with bat continues, India star clean bowled for just...
'Behosh hoke marne?': Bharti Singh reveals why she isn't going to Mahakumbh, netizens say 'don't mislead...'
Namma Metro Fare Update: Travel rides get costlier by 50 per cent from THIS date; check details
'AAP-Da Mukt Delhi': PM Modi hails BJP's resounding victory in assembly polls 2025
'He is fit to...': India batting coach shares BIG update on Virat Kohli ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd ODI
IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma on cusp of breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record in elite openers list
NASA confirms Sunita Williams' return date, denies US President Trump’s ‘stranded’ claim
'God punishes those who harm women': Swati Maliwal's scathing attack at Kejriwal after his loss in Delhi polls
Meet man whose airline went bankrupt, still has Rs 43894 crore net worth, he is...
Ranji Trophy: Suryakumar Yadav's horror show with bat continues, India star clean bowled for just...
Chocolate Day 2025: 5 easy homemade chocolate recipes to impress your partner
'Iss janam mein toh...': After AAP's loss in Delhi polls, Kejriwal's throwback video makes round on internet, WATCH
Meet Bollywood singer who has 3 failed marriages, 5 children; 66-year-old wants to get married again, his ex-wives are..
Mass layoffs at Infosys as company terminates 700 freshers over...
After BJP's resounding victory in Delhi assembly polls, memes outpour on social media; 'Hum khush the par...'
Priyanka Chopra wears 62-emerald bead Bvlgari necklace at her brother's wedding
Chocolate Day 2025: Date, significance, history and celebration ideas
Meet Swati Singh, wife of BJP's Parvesh Verma, who defeated Arvind Kejriwal by 4089 votes
Meet man, son of world’s richest woman, he is set to take over Rs 1642000 crore empire as...
Sandeep Dikshit loses New Delhi seat, but wins 'grudge match' against Kejriwal: 'Sabka badla lega...'
Meet actress who quit studies for acting, got rejected due to her looks, became star with her debut film, is now...
India vs Pakistan: Not just winning Champions Trophy, Pakistan PM says real task is to beat arch-rival India
SHOCKING! Bride's family cancels wedding at last moment over groom's low...
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta stun in gorgeous sarees at Priyanka Chopra's brother's wedding
Kapil Dev calls Team India 'unsettled', expresses worry over Rohit Sharma's poor form ahead of Champions Trophy
Salman Khan shares painful memories from his time in Jodhpur jail on Arhaan Khan's podcast: 'I couldn't do...'
After Arvind Kejriwal's defeat in New Delhi, AAP rebel Swati Maliwal's 'Draupadi' post makes headlines
Meet Trisha and Sanidhi, daughters of BJP's Parvesh Verma, who defeated Arvind Kejriwal
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's first reaction after massive defeat in Delhi: 'Will play role of constructive Opposition'
This re-release film beat Loveyapa, Badass Ravikumar, was flop in original run, now opened at Rs 4.50 crore
New entrant in grocery quick-commerce, ready to compete with industry giants
Transforming the news and media industry with Generative AI: Expert insights by Sanjay Jain
Dr Tanvi Tijoriwala, ND shedsputs light on balancing skin barrier during rising temperatures
As BJP prepares for victory in Delhi after over 26 years, Anna Hazare claims Arvind Kejriwal's AAP 'drowned' due to..
How PM Modi's magic shattered Arvind Kejriwal and his third-term hope in Delhi?
Delhi election results 2025: AAP's Manish Sisodia concedes defeat from Jangpura to BJP's Tarvinder Marwah
Ahmedabad: Fire breaks out at Sabarmati bullet train station, check details
Meet Sunita Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwals's wife, who was former IRS officer, met him during...
Meet BJP's Parvesh Verma, ex-CM's son who defeated Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi seat, his net worth, assets include...
Bianca Censori's shocking nude appearance at Grammy! Know who is behind Kanye West's wife's bold fashion choices?
30th Critics Choice Awards: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Citadel loses Best Foreign Language Series to...
BIG blow for Meta employees, Mark Zuckerberg's company to layoff employees from..., reason is...
Badass Ravikumar vs Loveyapa box office collection day 1: Himesh Reshammiya beats Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor
Mukesh Ambani's SMASH HIT offer for Reliance Jio users: Get 2GB data per day, unlimited calls, JioCloud at just Rs...
Meet actor who had poverty-filled childhood, debuted with Punjabi film, lived in 1BHK, now earns in crores, he is...
Meet actress who was thrown out of her home, gave two hit films in 20 years, left Bollywood, still has net worth of Rs..
Meet woman who left lucrative job to fulfill her uncle's dream, cracked UPSC exam and became IPS Officer with AIR...
Yami Gautam wants to move away from damsel in distress roles, says 'that was my past life I can't...'
Meet superstar who once broke into Dilip Kumar's Mumbai home, watched him sleep: 'I believed he was my...'
Greater Kailash constituency result: Who is BJP's Shikha Rai, giving tough fight to AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj?
Amitabh Bachchan sparks major concern among fans with cryptic post, writes 'time to go'
Parvesh Verma, Dushyant Gautam, Vijender Gupta: Who will be next Delhi CM if BJP returns to power after 27 years?
BIG jackpot for this country, is India's neighbour, not Pakistan, finds 1200 metric tonnes of gold reserves worth Rs...
Naga Chaitanya finally BREAKS silence on his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'Why am I treated like criminal'
John Abraham's breakthrough film, was rejected by Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, movie broke his chain of flops, it is..
Meet world’s first gene-edited super ponies, know how it is related to Argentina’s polo legend Polo Pureza
Taylor Swift 'feels used' by Blake Lively, wishes she didn't drag her into Justin Baldoni case
Meet IAS officer who failed five times before cracking UPSC exam, cleared in 6th attempt with AIR...
Delhi Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Check full list of winners and losers in Delhi elections
Who is Kabir Bahia, Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend who hid his face from paps
Priyanka Chopra turns bridesmaid for her brother Siddharth, stuns in blue heavy-embellished lehenga at wedding
Delhi Election Result 2025: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal vs BJP's Parvesh Verma; key contests to watch out
Meet Pulkit Kejriwal, son of Arvind Kejriwal, who scored 96% in CBSE, cracked IIT-JEE, went to IIT-Delhi, is now…
Meet actress who became overnight star with debut at 15, married actor twice her age, got nothing after his death
Bank holidays in February 2025: Check if banks are open or closed on February 8?
Like Deepika Padukone, Yami Gautam too wants to protect her child Vedavid's privacy: 'Won’t see him...'
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 1st goal after turning 40, but THIS young star stole show in Al-Nassr's win, he is...
Vicky Kaushal BREAKS SILENCE on Chhaava's controversial scene, defends lezim sequence: 'Sambhaji Maharaj is...'
Jeet Adani-Diva Shah wedding: Gautam Adani choti bahu stuns in bridal lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee
Will Virat Kohli play ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Report reveals India stalwart's return date following injury
Cristiano Ronaldo sends heartfelt retirement message to former Real Madrid teammate Marcelo Viera
Meet IAS officer, an IIT-Bombay alumnus, who rejected 1 crore job offer from Samsung, later cracked UPSC with AIR...
Delhi Election Results today: Three-layered security deployed outside strong rooms, restrictions to be imposed on...
Badass Ravikumar box office collection day 1: Himesh Reshammiya's 80s rhapsody exceeds expectations, earns Rs 3 crore
Meet man, IIT-JEE alumnus, worked at Tata Steel, led anti-corruption movement with Anna Hazare, IPS Kiran Bedi, he is...
Jeet Adani, Diva Shah are now married! Here's why their wedding was more than a mere celebration
European man shares ten 'eye-opening' lessons he learned after moving to India: 'Shattered my western mindset'
IIT-BHU student gets highest package of Rs..., average package in 2025 is...
Badass Ravikumar public review: Himesh Reshammiya's ode to 80s is 'seetimaar entertainer' fans say 'no logic but magic'
Music composer Anu Malik sells two Mumbai flats in Santacruz West for Rs..., co-owner is...
Meet man, former employee of Elon Musk who resigned amid reports of racist posts and U.S. treasury access controversy
Jeet Adani and Diva Shah are now married; video of varmala ceremony goes viral, WATCH
SL vs AUS: Steve Smith goes past Virat Kohli in illustrious list, sets eyes on Kumar Sangakkara for elusive record
Jeet Adani-Diva Shah wedding: Gautam Adani shares first pics of son's wedding, see here
Watch: Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma's intense chat after win in 1st ODI vs England leads to speculations
'Naam Chum, kaam Gangubai wale': Did Elvish Yadav mock Bigg Boss 18 contestant? Here's the truth of viral video
Can Kejriwal win prestige battle? What are the key factors that dominated Delhi assembly polls 2025?
Subhash Ghai makes big investment, buys plush 4BHK apartment in Mumbai for...
Metovalex App Review 2025: Legit Or Scam Trading AI? - Real User Facts!
Deepinder Goyal's Zomato rebranded Eternal: Everyone has the same question
Narayana Murthy's Infosys lays off 400 in Mysuru campus, bouncers deployed amid '70-hour work week' debate
Thief gifts Rs 3cr house to girlfriend, everyone shocked after...
'ECI refused to upload voters' data': Arvind Kejriwal's BIG charge against poll body ahead of Delhi election results
The Diplomat teaser: John Abraham calls Pakistan's ISI 'two steps ahead', battles enemies with intellect, fans react
Who is Meghnad S? YouTuber and journalist who contested Delhi assembly polls 2025 from...
Does Sanya Malhotra's 'Mrs' promote a no-marriage culture among women?
BIG blow to Sundar Pichai as Google loses Rs 17501260000000 due to…
Caring for Ageing Parents? Essential tips to manage health, finances, and well-being
Meet Aishwarya Rai lookalike in Bollywood who was launched by Salman Khan, worked in ‘King’, she is..
Meet Gautam Adani’s daughter-in-law Paridhi Adani: Know about her assets, career, family, and more
Jeet Adani-Diva Shah wedding: Inside pics from Gautam Adani's son's wedding festivity