IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma loses first match as permanent captain, misses out on world record

India skipper Rohit Sharma lost his first-ever game since taking over as permanent captain from Virat Kohli, and also missed out on a world record.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 11:28 PM IST

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma narrowly missed out on Ricky Ponting's world record of most successive wins as captain (20), after the Men in Blue were defeated by England in the third T20I at Trent Bridge on Sunday. 

The 'Hitman', since taking over as permanent captain from Virat Kohli was undefeated in 19 consecutive games, however, India's 17-run defeat in the final match of the T20I series saw an end to that spectacular run. 

Also, Rohit had won back-to-back games in the T20I format as captain, but his winning streak also came to an end. 

