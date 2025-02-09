Rohit Sharma joined MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in an illustrious list of captains during the 2nd ODI of the three-match series against England in Cuttack.

Rohit Sharma achieved a remarkable milestone during the 2nd ODI against England in Cuttack, joining the ranks of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni as one of the few Indian cricket captains to reach this level. Making his first appearance of 2025 in Nagpur, Rohit has been leading the Indian ODI team since December 2021, guiding the squad to significant victories. Rohit has proven himself to be a capable and successful leader, and he has his sights set on the Champions Trophy.

Rohit became just the third Indian captain to lead his nation in 50 ODIs and 50 T20Is during the second ODI. His 50th game as captain of the Indian ODI team demonstrated his success and longevity in that position. Rohit has demonstrated his ability to lead the team well from his beginnings as a stand-in captain to his current achievement. He has also captained India in 62 Twenty20 Internationals with noteworthy success in white-ball cricket.

In comparison, MS Dhoni, a pioneer in this area, led India in 200 ODIs and 72 T20Is, becoming the first Indian captain to win a 50-over World Cup. Under his guidance, a young Indian team achieved a historic victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup, demonstrating his outstanding leadership abilities.

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, ended his captaincy after leading India in 95 ODIs and 50 T20Is, unfortunately missing out on an ICC title during his time. Despite his individual excellence, the selectors decided to relieve him of the ODI captaincy, marking a shift in leadership for the Indian team.

Looking forward, Rohit Sharma is determined to secure the 2025 Champions Trophy title, following India's near misses in the 2023 World Cup and World Test Championship finals against Australia.

