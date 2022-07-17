Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma's gesture wins hearts, Virat Kohli leads celebrations, watch video

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma handed over the trophy to Arsheep Singh after India's series win, as the Men in Blue celebrated with champagne.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma's gesture wins hearts, Virat Kohli leads celebrations, watch video
Rohit Sharma's gesture wins hearts, Virat Kohli leads celebrations

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has caught the eye of cricket fans for his heartwarming gestures after winning the series. The 'Hitman' kept the trend going as Rohit handed over the trophy to Arshdeep Singh which once again was a great gesture from the captain. 

Meanwhile, the likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and others were in a celebratory mood as they celebrated with champagne and rejoiced in the historic series win over the Three Lions. 

Pictures of Indian players celebrating with champagne have gone viral on social media.

READ| 4,4,4,4,4: Rishabh Pant smashes five boundaries back-to-back, watch video

Check Rohit Sharma's gesture, and celebrations from Team India:

Talking about the third ODI, Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 125 and Hardik Pandya's superb all-round display helped India seal a five-wicket victory over England at Old Trafford on Sunday and complete a 2-1 series victory.

Chasing 260 for victory, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for 17 runs each after both experienced batsmen fell to Reece Topley before Pandya took charge with a fluent 71 off 55 balls in the company of Pant.

The pair stitched together 133 runs for the fifth wicket to set up a comfortable win, with Pant going on to score his maiden ton in the format after Pandya fell to a spectacular catch by Ben Stokes off the bowling of Brydon Carse.

READ| 'Blessed to have Rishabh Pant after MS Dhoni': Twitterati react after star notches maiden ODI ton

India's explosive wicketkeeper-batsman Pant took them home with 47 balls to spare by reverse-sweeping Joe Root for four after he smashed David Willey for five boundaries in the previous over.

With inputs from Reuters

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Former Rajasthan Governor Margaret Alva to be opposition's vice-presidential candidate
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.