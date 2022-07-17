IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma's gesture wins hearts, Virat Kohli leads celebrations, watch video

Rohit Sharma's gesture wins hearts, Virat Kohli leads celebrations

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has caught the eye of cricket fans for his heartwarming gestures after winning the series. The 'Hitman' kept the trend going as Rohit handed over the trophy to Arshdeep Singh which once again was a great gesture from the captain.

Meanwhile, the likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and others were in a celebratory mood as they celebrated with champagne and rejoiced in the historic series win over the Three Lions.

Pictures of Indian players celebrating with champagne have gone viral on social media.

Check Rohit Sharma's gesture, and celebrations from Team India:

Rohit Sharma handed over the ODI trophy to Arshdeep and it's an end of a memorable England tour. pic.twitter.com/Jz57hW1w0y — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 17, 2022

Celebration of Indian team after winning the ODI series against England. pic.twitter.com/HO91R8qXHf — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 17, 2022

Winning celebration of Indian team after a successful England tour.pic.twitter.com/DVLMWhOdIu July 17, 2022

Talking about the third ODI, Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 125 and Hardik Pandya's superb all-round display helped India seal a five-wicket victory over England at Old Trafford on Sunday and complete a 2-1 series victory.

Chasing 260 for victory, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for 17 runs each after both experienced batsmen fell to Reece Topley before Pandya took charge with a fluent 71 off 55 balls in the company of Pant.

The pair stitched together 133 runs for the fifth wicket to set up a comfortable win, with Pant going on to score his maiden ton in the format after Pandya fell to a spectacular catch by Ben Stokes off the bowling of Brydon Carse.

India's explosive wicketkeeper-batsman Pant took them home with 47 balls to spare by reverse-sweeping Joe Root for four after he smashed David Willey for five boundaries in the previous over.

With inputs from Reuters