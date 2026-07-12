IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma closes in on elite club featuring Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma is on the verge of joining an elite batting club featuring Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli during the ODI series against England. The former India skipper needs just a few more runs to achieve another major milestone, adding yet another remarkable feat to his illustrious career.

The ODI series between India and England kicks off on July 14, and all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma. He rediscovered his touch in his last outing against Afghanistan, hammering 79 runs, after already scoring 48 in the game before that. It’s a clear shift from his struggles in the four matches prior. At this stage in his career, ODIs are all he plays—he’s stepped away from other formats. Once he leaves this stage too, that's it for his international career.

Chasing a huge milestone

Rohit, now 39, is on the verge of something big. He’s 280 runs away from 12,000 ODI runs. A strong series against England puts him right on the doorstep—or maybe even over the line. Only two other Indians have ever cracked the 12,000 mark: Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Sachin sits way out in front with 18,426 runs, Kohli’s next with 14,797. Right now, Rohit is eighth overall, but 280 more and he’ll move up and become just the seventh player in history to reach that club.

An exclusive club

Globally, the company gets even more impressive. Sangakkara, Ponting, Jayasuriya, and Jayawardene all crossed 12,000 as well. The player just ahead of Rohit is Inzamam-ul-Haq—and Rohit’s closing the gap fast.

All about the World Cup

What’s next for Rohit? The 2027 World Cup. He’ll be 40 by then and wants one last shot at lifting that trophy before he calls it a day. Every match he plays now is another test, another reminder, another step toward that goal. He’s been part of the Indian team since 2007, and you can tell—he’s not quite done yet.

Remarkable ODI numbers

Look at his stats and you understand why. Across 277 innings in 285 matches, Rohit’s racked up 11,720 runs at an average just under 49. He’s hit 33 centuries and 62 fifties; his highest score, that legendary 264, still stands on its own. It makes you wonder—by the time he finally hangs up his bat, how much more will he have added to that legacy?

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