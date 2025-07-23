IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant scripts history, becomes first visiting wicketkeeper-batter in Test cricket to achieve THIS huge feat

Since making his Test debut against England in Nottingham on August 18, 2018, the 27-year-old Pant has featured in 13 matches in England. This includes 12 Tests against the English team and one against New Zealand in Southampton in June 2021.

Rishabh Pant made history on Wednesday, July 23, when he became the first batter and wicketkeeper from a visiting team to reach 1000 Test runs in England. On the first day of the current fourth Test match between England and India at Old Trafford, this incredible accomplishment was made.

Playing his 13th Test match in England, Pant needed 19 runs to reach the four-figure mark. He accomplished the feat in signature style, smashing Brydon Carse for a six on the third ball of the 61st over of India's first innings.

Since making his Test debut against England in Nottingham on August 18, 2018, the 27-year-old Pant has featured in 13 matches in England. This includes 12 Tests against the English team and one against New Zealand in Southampton in June 2021.

Pant now leads the chart for most Test runs in England by a visiting wicketkeeper, surpassing the likes of MS Dhoni and Rod Marsh.

Most Test runs in England by a visiting wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant (India) – 1004*

MS Dhoni (India) – 778

Rod Marsh (Australia) – 773

Furthermore, Pant has also joined an elite group of Indian cricketers, becoming the sixth Indian batter to score 1000 Test runs in England.

The milestones don't stop there for Pant. If he scores an additional 64 runs in this fourth Test, he will become the first Indian wicketkeeper and overall fifth Indian batter—after Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and KL Rahul—to score 1000 Test runs specifically against England in England.

Furthermore, Pant, who has already accumulated 448 runs in the ongoing series, is just 78 runs shy of breaking Budhi Kunderan's record for the most runs in a Test series by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter. Kunderan scored 525 runs in five matches during the 1964 India-England Test series.

