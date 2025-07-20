IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant’s cryptic post ahead of crucial 4th Test vs England sets social media ablaze

Rishabh Pant had walked off the field during the second session of play on Day 1 of the third Test against England after suffering a blow to his left index finger.

India is getting ready for a really important 4th Test match against England, starting July 23 in Manchester. Everyone is wondering if their star player, Rishabh Pant, will be fit to play. He hurt his finger in the last game, but still managed to bat. Now, he's posted a short update that's got fans guessing about his condition.

On Sunday, Pant shared a video of himself training hard. In the clip, he is batting well, running fast, doing fielding practice, and even kicking a football. He doesn't seem to be in any pain. The caption he wrote was: "If calm had a sound, it should be this."

People think this means he is planning to play in the Manchester Test. Before, the coach said Pant would definitely bat, but it wasn't clear if he could keep wickets. After Pant's injury, another player, Dhruv Jurel, took over that job.

“He will bat in Manchester before the Test. I don't think you're gonna keep Rishabh out of the Test no matter what. He batted with quite a lot of pain in the 3rd Test, and it's only going to get easier on his finger. Keeping is the last part of the process. We need to make sure that he can keep — we don't want to go through that again where we have to replace the keeper halfway through an innings,” Ryan ten Doeschate said.

“But he rested today, was trying to give the finger as long as possible, and hopefully, he's good to go in Manchester in the first session. He is in the equation, but I mean if he's fit, he plays the next Test and does both,” he added.

But now, Pant's video shows he's moving well and does not seem to be in pain, so he might be ready to play as both batsman and wicketkeeper. This would be a big help for India, who are losing to England 2-1 in the series. This next game is crucial for India to stay in the competition.

If Pant plays, he could also break a record. He has hit 88 sixes in 46 Test matches. If he hits three more, he will have the most Test sixes for India, passing Virender Sehwag's record of 90. Pant's aggressive batting has often changed games for India, and if he's back in top form, it could be just what India needs to tie the series.

